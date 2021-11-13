

































































 




   







   















Xave Gregorio
Opposition urged to unite to counter Marcos-Duterte tandem
Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio walk the aisle at the wedding of the daughter of Lakas-CMD chairperson Sen. Bong Revilla.
MANILA, Philippines — With former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio potentially joining forces for the 2022 elections, some personalities in the opposition urged unity among themselves to get the best chance of defeating the tandem.



“The need for a united opposition has never been more important. The task of the opposition is to unite and work with all democratic and freedom-loving Filipinos in defeating this unholiest alliance of dynasts and budding tyrants,” Makabayan chairperson Neri Colmenares said in a statement.





Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate also said it is necessary for all “democratic, non-administration candidates and forces” to unite against the potential “dictatorannical” Marcos-Duterte regime.



“We call on the opposition to put aside their differences and forge a broad united force,” Zarate said. “We must prevent the 'mad' (Marcos and Duterte) tandem from winning as this means another dark, even darker, time in our history.”



Duterte-Carpio filed her candidacy for vice president as a substitute to Lakas-CMD bet Lyle Uy, who backed out from the vice-presidential race.



Shortly after this, Marcos’ party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, passed a resolution adopting Duterte-Carpio as their vice-presidential candidate.



Forging unity among the various forces in the opposition is finicky, considering that some of them have had a long history of disagreements.



For example, the social democrats composing the Akbayan party have a long-standing feud with the national democrats of the Makabayan coalition, while Makabayan does not see eye-to-eye with the right-wing Magdalo group.



There have been some attempts, notably by 1Sambayan and Vice President Leni Robredo, to unify the opposition, but these have yet to succeed.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

