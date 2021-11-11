

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
41 million Pinoys complete national ID registration
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
41 million Pinoys complete national ID registration
Photo shows a group of individual applies for a national id at Uptown BGC in taguig on November 10, 2021.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos completely registered in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) have reached 41 million or 82 percent of the target population for 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday.



In an interview on Cignal TV’s One News, PSA Assistant Secretary and Deputy Statistician Rosalinda Bautista said the government is on track to hit its target of 50 million PhilSys registrants for the year.



“We are already at 41 million as of Nov. 4. We have six to seven weeks to work on the remaining nine million and we also expect people to do online registration,” Bautista said.



She said the 41 million registrants are those who completed Step 2 in the PhilSys process, which involves demographic information and capturing of biometric data, such as fingerprints, iris scans and front-facing photographs.



By the end of President Duterte’s term in June next year, the PSA targets to have finished registering 90 million Filipinos.



As the national ID is geared toward financial inclusion, especially among low income households, Bautista said the PSA and Land Bank of the Philippines managed to get some 5.9 million registrants onboard to open their own bank accounts for the first time.



This was done through Landbank’s co-location with the PSA in designated PhilSys registration centers nationwide. Registrants can also download and open an account through Landbank’s e-wallet account.



With this, Filipinos can use their transaction accounts to withdraw cash, perform cashless transactions, do tap payments, shop online and receive government subsidies.



Bautista admitted that one of the complaints against the PhilSys is the delivery of physical ID cards.



“After Step 2, validation takes some time before the PhilSys number can be provided. But once that is generated, the ID will be personalized and be subjected to multiple checks,” she said.



The national IDs are being produced by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with a production capacity of 80,000 IDs per day. These are then delivered by PhilPost on a daily basis.



Unfortunately, of the five million ID cards dispatched, only three million have been actually delivered to their owners.



“We have a backlog of 1.9 million and we ask for the patience and understanding of our registrants on this,” Bautista said.



As the delivery of the IDs continues to face delays, the PSA will start rolling out the PhilSys mobile ID, an alternative version of the physical ID within the year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL ID
                                                      PHILIPPINE IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko says unbothered by Sara Duterte's withdrawal from Davao mayoral race


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I don’t care about what they want to do with their politics. We're not involved with the group, and we are not part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte &lsquo;moving towards presidency,&rsquo; ally says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte ‘moving towards presidency,’ ally says


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A close ally of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she is “moving towards the presidency” after she withdrew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30 private schools are candidates for pilot in-person classes — DepEd


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Education Asisstant Secretary Malcolm Garma said DepEd would still have to trim the 30 nominated private schools, as only...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,809,311.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 30M Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't eyes massive drive for end-November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30M Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't eyes massive drive for end-November


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has fully inoculated 27.61% of the country's population against the coronavirus since its vaccination program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 8 business groups seek Malampaya deal probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8 business groups seek Malampaya deal probe


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eight business organizations yesterday called on the government to pursue the probe into the sale of shares in the Malampaya...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH gearing for &lsquo;endemic COVID-19&rsquo; status as cases drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH gearing for ‘endemic COVID-19’ status as cases drop


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is gearing up for “endemic COVID-19” status even as the number of cases continues to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BIR says probing suppliers who cornered deals worth P42-B with PS-DBM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BIR says probing suppliers who cornered deals worth P42-B with PS-DBM


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
BIR said its regional offices are looking into the tax payments of 45 suppliers who received the P42 billion in funds. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force: Bill to protect human rights defenders unnecessary, contrary to law


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spokespersons for the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict also said the bill would be unconstitutional and would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges Comelec to allow limited assemblies during campaign period


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Commission on Elections to allow limited assemblies during the campaign period, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with