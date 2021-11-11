77% say vapes pose serious threat to users â€“ survey

77% say vapes pose serious threat to users – survey

The commissioned survey, conducted from Sept. 6 to 11 with the results made public yesterday, revealed that 77 percent of the 1,200 adult respondents believe that e-cigarettes pose a “serious health hazard” to users.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight out of 10 Filipinos believe that e-cigarettes or vapes pose serious threat to the health of users, a survey conducted by Pulse Asia showed.

The commissioned survey, conducted from Sept. 6 to 11 with the results made public yesterday, revealed that 77 percent of the 1,200 adult respondents believe that e-cigarettes pose a “serious health hazard” to users.

Some 15 percent said it is a minor health hazard, while only two percent said it is not.

The survey showed that four percent of the respondents – or an estimated 2.7 million Filipinos – use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.

Eighty-nine percent said they never tried it, while six percent said they used or tried it before.

Asked if they support a “vape-free” policy in public places, 74 percent of respondents said they would support it, while 13 percent would not. The remaining 12 percent were undecided.

The same survey showed that 70 percent support a policy that will restrict the use of e-cigarettes to those aged 21 years and above.

Fifteen percent said they do not support it, while 14 percent were undecided.

Sixty-two percent said they would support a policy that would ban the availability of “vape flavors that appeal to children and the youth,” while 20 percent were not supportive. The remaining 17 percent were undecided.

The survey had an error margin of plus or minus three percent for national percentages. It was commissioned by groups against the proposed legislation that would regulate the use of e-cigarettes or vaping devices.

‘Scrap vape bill’

During a press briefing, advocates pushed for the scrapping of Senate Bill 2239, which they said provides for a loose policy such as lowering the age restriction on e-cigarette use from the current 21 to 18 years old.

Dr. Rizalina Gonzalez of the Philippine Pediatric Society said the pending legislation would allow more vape flavors to attract the youth to try it.

“Even with the existing regulations, we already found that almost 11 percent of students with the age of 10-15 years have already tried vapes. It will be highly irresponsible to even lower the age of access, especially with the experience of other countries,” Gonzalez said.

“Our children who are below 18 usually have friends in their social circle who are 18 years old and above and are able to access vapes,” she said, stressing the need to strengthen the existing policy by increasing age restriction to 25 years old.

Toni Flores, Child Rights Network coordinator, said the pending legislation would weaken existing policies despite evidence showing the danger of using e-cigarettes.

“If the Vape Bill is passed, we should expect more young people to be lured into this harmful vice and eventually lead to the fatal addiction to cigarettes. There is no safe level of exposure,” she said.

Benedict Nisperos of Health Justice Philippines urged senators not to approve the measure, citing existing policies that have yet to be implemented.

The House version of the bill has been approved on final reading.