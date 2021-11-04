

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Lacson, Sotto reverse long-standing support for death penalty
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 8:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lacson, Sotto reverse long-standing support for death penalty
Senate President Vicente Sotto III joins Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson in a hybrid hearing on several measures on the retirement and pension of incoming military and uniformed personnel Thursday, May 20, 2021. 
Alex Nueva España / Senate PRIB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a presidential candidate, on Thursday said he and his running-mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, no longer support the death penalty after years of seeking its reimposition as lawmakers. 



"It is more important to save the life of a wrongly convicted person," Lacson said in Filipino during a press event attended by Sotto and members of the tandem's Senate slate. "So my perspective changed [and] I will withdraw the bill I filed if it is still there." 



His bill, filed in 2019, seeks to "re-impose the death penalty on certain heinous crimes." Sotto's version of the bill re-filed that same year calls for the imposition of the death penalty on high-level drug traffickers. 



Lacson says a film titled "The Life of David Gale" played a role in changing his mind. 



"[M]y eyes were opened…that it is more important to save the life of someone innocent and convicted than to execute someone who is really convicted and proven to have committed a crime." 



Sotto acknowledged that, despite his recent change of heart, he had been pushing for the reinstatement of the death penalty since he first joined the Senate in 1992.



"They were right in most of the reasonings they were using," Sotto said of the senators who have opposed the reimposition of capital punishment over the years. 



In 1993, a year after Sotto joined the Senate and filed his first death penalty bill, capital punishment was reinstated under President Fidel Ramos. It was abolished by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo 13 years later. 



'Prison reform a better solution' 



Asked about the reasoning behind his own shift in perspective, Sotto told reporters: "I found a better solution." 



He was referring to life imprisonment in regional penitentiaries created specifically for high-level drug traffickers and heinous criminals would. Lacson refers to this proposal from Sotto as "prison reform," which is generally understood as an attempt to improve jail conditions and afford more rights to inmates. 



Sotto said he read studies that found that inmates become embroiled in crimes within prisons when their families stop visiting them. "But how will a [family] from Sultan Kudarat visit a [prisoner] in Muntinlupa?" he said in Filipino. 



Instead of just the notorious New Bilibid Prison, Sotto added, there should be penitentiaries in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. "If you make it regional, that's a big thing." 



Lacson chimed in to back Sotto's proposal, saying it eliminates the need for a death penalty entirely.



"[The prisoner] will suffer for the rest of his life, and he really has nothing to do there but regret." — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      DEATH PENALTY
                                                      PANFILO LACSON
                                                      VICENTE SOTTO III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo bares plans to &lsquo;free&rsquo; Philippines from COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo bares plans to ‘free’ Philippines from COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in the 2022 elections, unveiled a comprehensive plan to “free”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel to issue arrest warrant vs former PS-DBM chief ducking hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel to issue arrest warrant vs former PS-DBM chief ducking hearings


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lao was the officer-in-charge of the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service when a bulk of the anomalous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-FVR men meet Isko Moreno
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-FVR men meet Isko Moreno


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several Cabinet secretaries of former president Fidel Ramos held a dialogue with presidential aspirant Isko Moreno yesterday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque says he has felt the resolve to run for senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque says he has felt the resolve to run for senator


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque claimed he has "found the resolve" to run for senator, saying he could not allow allies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP, 14 other Philippine universities make Asia list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP, 14 other Philippine universities make Asia list


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fifteen Philippine universities were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 QS Asia University...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says he wants De Lima as first witness if ICC drug war probe begins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says he wants De Lima as first witness if ICC drug war probe begins


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima to become his "first witness" if an International Criminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders probe on &lsquo;harassment&rsquo; of trade union
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders probe on ‘harassment’ of trade union


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday that he has ordered an investigation into a trade union’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP deploying assets for vaccine transport &mdash; chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP deploying assets for vaccine transport — chief


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Not only the air assets of the PNP, but also the land and water assets, are ready to assist in the delivery of vaccines to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila cops ordered: Coordinate with LGUs on curfew rules for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila cops ordered: Coordinate with LGUs on curfew rules for minors


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
This comes after the national government decided to lift the curfew hours in the National Capital Region. At the same...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No vacation leaves for immigration staff during holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No vacation leaves for immigration staff during holidays


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration has banned its staff manning international airports from going on leave during the holidays, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with