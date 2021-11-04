Reelectionists top choice in most NCR mayoralty races â€“ poll

Reelectionists top choice in most NCR mayoralty races – poll

In this file photo, Metro Manila mayors, along with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Department of the Interior and Local Government officials, gather for a meeting of the Metro Manila Council at the MMDA headquarters.

MANILA, Philippines — Most Metro Manila mayors running for reelection next year have emerged as among the most preferred candidates in the latest survey conducted by RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

Results of the Oct. 17 to 26 survey showed that in Pasig, 65 percent preferred incumbent Mayor Vico Sotto, while his challenger Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo got 33 percent.

In Quezon City, 60 percent of the respondents chose Mayor Joy Belmonte over Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor, who obtained 35 percent.

Other incumbent mayors that obtained significant support were Las Piñas Mayor Imelda Aguilar (88 percent), Makati Mayor Abby Binay (85 percent), Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce III (80 percent), Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano (77 percent) and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (70 percent).

But the case is different in Marikina City, where reelectionist Mayor Marcy Teodoro is statistically tied with Rep. Bayani Fernando at 42 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In Manila, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna emerged as the most preferred candidate for the capital’s top post with 68 percent over former police officer Elmer Jamias with six percent.

Relatives of some incumbent mayors were also the preferred candidates in some cities, the survey showed.

Caloocan Rep. Dale Malapitan, who is eyeing to switch posts with his father Mayor Oscar Malapitan, obtained 70 percent support over Rep. Edgar Erice, who got 25 percent.

Valenzuela Rep. Weslie Gatchalian obtained 83 percent of support for the seat to be vacated by his brother Mayor Rex Gatchalian, who is running for Congress.

In Mandaluyong, former Commission on Elections chairman Benjamin Abalos Sr. obtained the support of 82 percent of the respondents from his city. He seeks to replace his daughter-in-law Menchie Abalos, who is running for vice mayor.

Navotas Rep. John Rey Tiangco and Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano, who both seek comebacks as local chief executives after one term in Congress, obtained the support of 75 percent and 62 percent of the respondents in their respective cities.

Tiangco will face RC Cruz, who got 13 percent support, while Cayetano will run against former representative Arnel Cerafica, who obtained 33 percent voter preference in the survey.

Parañaque Rep. Eric Olivarez, who intends to swap places with his brother outgoing Mayor Edwin Olivarez, obtained 61 percent of support.

But in Malabon, Enzo Oreta – brother of outgoing Mayor Antolin Oreta – is trailing former congressman Ricky Sandoval with 37 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

RPDM said the survey had a total of 10,000 respondents in Metro Manila, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percent.