DOT rolls out free swab tests for some local tourists
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 1, 2021 | 2:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOT rolls out free swab tests for some local tourists
A health worker at Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital prepares to take a swab of a resident of Batasan Hills in Quezon City on July 13, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Monday announced that it will start subsidizing free RT-PCR tests for local travelers. 



Under a new phase of the DOT's financial subsidy program under the Tourism Promotions Board, a total of 350 applicants will be granted free RT-PCR tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center starting November 1.





The subsidy is intended to boost the DOT's domestic tourism program, the agency said in a statement. 



“As travel restrictions continue to ease up, we aim to encourage more tourists to visit their destination of choice by providing a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said. "This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations." 



DOT said those who wish to avail of free testing at PCMC may visit this link to view application procedures and requirements: https://www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel/



Puyat in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo earlier this day said the department was looking to partner with other public hospitals in order to subsidize more tests for tourists.



The agency's partnership with PCMC was first rolled out in December 2020, covering 50% of the hospital’s swab testing cost. More than 15,000 tourists availed themselves of the subsidy program from January, DOT said. 



The second phase of the program was rolled out on June 23, covering July to December of this year. This is now amended to cover the full P1,500 cost of RT-PCR tests with a cap of 350 approved applicants per day. 



DOT said this is equivalent to some 12,000 qualified domestic tourists who will benefit from the program until yearend. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Rosette Adel


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: November 1, 2021 - 12:56pm                           


                           

                              
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

                           

                           

                              

                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:56pm                              


                              
Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket on Monday as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of Covid curbs.



The coronavirus pandemic hammered the kingdom's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled more than 80 percent.



Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from over 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine — providing the sector a much-needed lifeline.



Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first on Monday morning to receive visitors, with mostly European tourists greeted by staff dressed in PPE gear to process their documents. --  AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 2:45pm                              


                              
Tourism chief Berna Romulo-Puyat says qualified domestic tourists can now enjoy free Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center starting November 1.



"As travel restrictions continue to ease up, we aim to encourage more tourists to visit their destination of choice by providing a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing. This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations", says Puyat.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 7:14am                              


                              
The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says Thursday.



The minister announces the remaining seven countries on the list — Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela — will be taken off on November 1.



Britons arriving from these countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, while nationals of those countries will now be allowed to travel to England.



"We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK's first line of defence," Shapps says on Twitter. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 28, 2021 - 7:21am                              


                              
Vaccinated tourists will be allowed into Israel from November 1, the government said on Wednesday, after a campaign to get booster shots into arms succeeding in driving down infections.



Israel was the first country to launch a mass booster campaign, with more than 3.9 million getting a third dose since the summer.



In late August and early September, cases rose to more than 10,000 a day, a number that has since fallen to just a few hundred. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 23, 2021 - 11:53am                              


                              
Vietnam plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors in late November, authorities said, as the country looks to reboot its tourism industry after almost two years of closure.



Phu Quoc, which lies around 10 kilometres (six miles) off Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, boasts white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters, as well as mountains and thick jungle.



It attracted around 670,000 visitors and earned more than $18 billion dollars from international arrivals in 2019, with authorities hoping to turn it into a tourist mecca in the style of Thailand's Phuket or Indonesia's Bali. 



From November 20, "charter flights" for international travellers with vaccine passports will be welcomed to the island, the government said late Friday.



After that, between late December and the end of March, the island aims to receive up to 5,000 foreign arrivals on similar charter flights.



Tourists will need to show vaccine certificates together with a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed in. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
