DOT rolls out free swab tests for some local tourists

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Monday announced that it will start subsidizing free RT-PCR tests for local travelers.

Under a new phase of the DOT's financial subsidy program under the Tourism Promotions Board, a total of 350 applicants will be granted free RT-PCR tests at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center starting November 1.

The subsidy is intended to boost the DOT's domestic tourism program, the agency said in a statement.

“As travel restrictions continue to ease up, we aim to encourage more tourists to visit their destination of choice by providing a full subsidy on RT-PCR testing," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said. "This program helps ensure the safety of tourists, tourism workers, and local stakeholders in various destinations."

DOT said those who wish to avail of free testing at PCMC may visit this link to view application procedures and requirements: https://www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel/.

Puyat in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo earlier this day said the department was looking to partner with other public hospitals in order to subsidize more tests for tourists.

The agency's partnership with PCMC was first rolled out in December 2020, covering 50% of the hospital’s swab testing cost. More than 15,000 tourists availed themselves of the subsidy program from January, DOT said.

The second phase of the program was rolled out on June 23, covering July to December of this year. This is now amended to cover the full P1,500 cost of RT-PCR tests with a cap of 350 approved applicants per day.

DOT said this is equivalent to some 12,000 qualified domestic tourists who will benefit from the program until yearend. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Rosette Adel