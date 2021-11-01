

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Passenger arrivals drop 72% – BI
                        

                           
Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Passenger arrivals drop 72% â€“ BI
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Passenger arrivals from January to September this year dropped by 72 percent compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).



The BI attributed the decrease in passenger arrivals to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It noted that during the first three quarters of last year, passenger arrivals totalled 3.2 million. The number, however, went down to 893,886 international travelers.



“The figures during this pandemic were a far cry from our pre-pandemic figures wherein we reached 12.6 million arrivals by the third quarter of the year,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said.



He explained that although the pandemic started in 2020, it was in late March that the country closed its borders and there were only 2.8 million arrivals recorded at the beginning of the year.



“Statistics show that since January the volume of arrivals in our international ports has averaged at only 90,000 to 100,000 a month, and we foresee this trend to persist until the end of this year,” he added.



He attributed the low figures to travel restrictions.



As for outbound passengers, Morente said a total of 1.1 million travelers left the country during the first three quarters, compared to the 3.6 million who departed for the same period last year.



“The bulk of these travelers were overseas Filipino workers as well as foreigners who were returning to their home countries,” he said.



However, despite the dismal figures, Morente said he is optimistic that the travel industry would bounce back soon as the country begins to relax travel restrictions following the government’s aggressive vaccination drive against the COVID-19.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police separately confirmed late Saturday the demise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are currently 45,223 active cases, which represent 1.6% of the total cases. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will soon offer more lotto games – one with a guaranteed P1-billion jackpot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The group’s debut (Read: First tweet) was a multi-camera view of Robredo announcing her intention to run superimposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine news industry seeks tax break amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine news industry seeks tax break amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine newspaper and print industry, considered as one of the vanguards of democracy and a major pillar in nation-building,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan senatorial slate to be finalized after November 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan senatorial slate to be finalized after November 15


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The senatorial slate of the 1Sambayan coalition for next year’s elections will be finalized after Nov. 15, one of its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public access to SALN &lsquo;subject to regulation&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public access to SALN ‘subject to regulation’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The public has the right to access information about a public official’s statement of assets, liabilities and net worth,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VCO nasal spray vs COVID-19 eyed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VCO nasal spray vs COVID-19 eyed


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With dosage limitations on virgin coconut oil due to its diarrheal effect, a University of the Philippines-Manila scientist...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Passenger arrivals drop 72% &ndash; BI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Passenger arrivals drop 72% – BI


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Passenger arrivals from January to September this year dropped by 72 percent compared to the same period in 2020, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with