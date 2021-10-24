

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Government targets 70% vaccination rate by December
                        

                           
Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
October 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Government targets 70% vaccination rate by December
Makati residents receive the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine at the Makati Coliseum.
Krizjohn Rosales, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government is aiming to administer some 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day in November to achieve its goal of inoculating 70 percent of the population before the end of the year, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday.



At a public briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted their target is to give out some 500,000 doses per day this month and 800,000 doses per day in November.



For December, the goal is to administer 600,000 doses to cover 70 percent of the population before the year ends.



“(Last Friday), we recorded more than 700,000 jabs per day so we think we can achieve our goal. We are ramping up our vaccination so that we can protect more people (against COVID-19),” she added.



When it comes to the vaccination of those aged 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities, Vergeire reported that 8,639 minors have already received the jabs since the start of the program on Oct. 15.



Asked about an earlier pronouncement of Iloilo representative and former DOH secretary Janette Garin that holding the pediatric vaccination in hospitals is a wrong move because it only exposes the children to the virus, Vergeire gave an assurance to the contrary.



“In the first place, the government will not expose our children to any harm. Safety is our primary concern, especially for our youth,” she said.



Vergeire maintained that they have chosen “safe spaces” in the hospitals as venues for the inoculation.



“We are ensuring and we are guaranteeing the parents and children that vaccination is being done only in safe spaces in hospitals which have been inspected thoroughly,” she added.



The inoculation of minors is being done in 23 hospitals and some vaccination sites of local government units, which should be near hospitals.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

