Minors in Metro Manila allowed outside but with guardians â€” MMDA

Minors in Metro Manila allowed outside but with guardians — MMDA

A health worker looks at the lists during vaccination of minors at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — Minors in the capital region can now leave their homes but should be with a parent or guardian, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on Tuesday.

MMDA chairperson Benhur Abalos in a briefing said Metro Manila mayors have approved Resolution No. 21-24 which he added takes effect today, October 19.

"The intrazonal and interzonal travel of persons below eighteen years old shall be allowed provided that these persons shall be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian at all times," the resolution read.

Abalos said authorities will call the attention of children if they are outside but without an accompanying adult.

"We are doing this to protect the children," he added in Filipino over a briefing. "It will be difficult when they loiter around and just go anywhere."

The Metro Manila Council's move came as the national government downgraded the capital region to Alert Level 3 of the granular lockdown.

It meant looser restrictions and more mobility, as new coronavirus cases go down months since the deadly surge that began in end-July.

Under the said alert level, intrazonal and interzonal travel would be allowed, "subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities" that would be determined by LGUs.

Intrazonal travel is the movement of individuals between areas under different community quarantine classification, while interzonal refers to the movement within the same quarantine status.

On inoculation efforts, official data showed there are now 7.89 million residents in Metro Manila complete with their COVID-19 shots.

That makes up 80.78% of the government's target for the capital region this year, while 9.07 million or 92.85% have received a first dose.

Metro Manila remains under "moderate risk" for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.