
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August — DOH
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 3:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August â€” DOH
Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A health official said on Monday the country is now seeing a decrease in coronavirus-related deaths per day since August. 



The Philippines has so far reported 40,468 fatalities from the pandemic, with more than 2.72 million infections.



"Deaths peaked in mid-August and had been on a decline since," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a briefing. 



In the said month, she said the average number of deaths per day was at 163, or 5,055 in total. 



That was down to 144 or 4,308 in September. Halfway through this month, Vergeire cited partial data that showed the average is at 69, or 1,170 fatalities to date. 






The health official said the Philippines remains under "moderate risk" classification for COVID-19, where a -44% growth rate in cases was seen in the last two weeks. 



Its hospital bed utilization is at 48.87% indicating low level, while ICU utilization is at 62.39% or at moderate level. 



The peak of reported infections was during the week of September 6 to 12, where 20,946 more Filipinos contracted the disease. 



While the figures have seen improvements, Vergeire said several provinces remain at critical level in their ICU occupancy rate. 



These are: Cagayan Valley at 87.21%, Cordillera Administrative Region at 85.34%, Bicol Region at 78.05%, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao at 75%, Davao Region at 71.98%, as well as Central Luzon at 70.91% and Caraga at 70.15%. 



Zamboanga Peninsula, meanwhile, is the lone area under "high risk" classification with its hospital bed occupancy at 70.29%. 



Vergeire said there is a need to strengthen local response in all areas to keep the momentum on decreasing cases. 



"As we safely reopen the economy, mobility will increase," she said. "But maintaining detection-to-isolation intervals at four days or further shortening it can counter its negative impact."



The official added COVID-19 vaccination on senior citizens and those with comorbidities should be fasttracked, "which will have most impact on our hospitalizations and fatalities." — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"That's why the gravitation is ano... it's really towards the middle-class. Basically, PDP is middle-class. The rich ones......

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors to clarify rules on allowing kids outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors to clarify rules on allowing kids outdoors


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila mayors will soon release a resolution to establish clear guidelines on the government’s decision to allow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No reenacted budget for 2022 &ndash; Speaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No reenacted budget for 2022 – Speaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Speaker Lord Allan Velasco assured the public that the House of Representatives intends to submit to the Senate the approved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TUCP: Unvaccinated workers not getting paid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TUCP: Unvaccinated workers not getting paid


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A number of workers are not getting their salaries simply because they are unvaccinated, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila police ordered: Consult with LGUs on deployment of cops in public areas


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If we want the number of COVID-19 victims to continue to decrease, discipline and adherence to the rules under Alert Level...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr to recommend increased PUV capacity to IATF


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“An increase in passenger capacity should be progressive and compliant with the mandates of local governments and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shipment brought the number of doses the country got in total last week to 2.29 million, according to the National Task...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass system coming up


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is coming up with a QR code-powered Unified Logistics Pass  system aimed at speeding up the issuance and validation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH sees further drop in NCR COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH sees further drop in NCR COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Coronavirus cases in the National Capital Region  are seen to drop even further by November, based on projections provided...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with