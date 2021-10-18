Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August â€” DOH

Philippines seeing fewer COVID-19 deaths since peak in August — DOH

Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — A health official said on Monday the country is now seeing a decrease in coronavirus-related deaths per day since August.

The Philippines has so far reported 40,468 fatalities from the pandemic, with more than 2.72 million infections.

"Deaths peaked in mid-August and had been on a decline since," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a briefing.

In the said month, she said the average number of deaths per day was at 163, or 5,055 in total.

That was down to 144 or 4,308 in September. Halfway through this month, Vergeire cited partial data that showed the average is at 69, or 1,170 fatalities to date.

The health official said the Philippines remains under "moderate risk" classification for COVID-19, where a -44% growth rate in cases was seen in the last two weeks.

Its hospital bed utilization is at 48.87% indicating low level, while ICU utilization is at 62.39% or at moderate level.

The peak of reported infections was during the week of September 6 to 12, where 20,946 more Filipinos contracted the disease.

While the figures have seen improvements, Vergeire said several provinces remain at critical level in their ICU occupancy rate.

These are: Cagayan Valley at 87.21%, Cordillera Administrative Region at 85.34%, Bicol Region at 78.05%, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao at 75%, Davao Region at 71.98%, as well as Central Luzon at 70.91% and Caraga at 70.15%.

Zamboanga Peninsula, meanwhile, is the lone area under "high risk" classification with its hospital bed occupancy at 70.29%.

Vergeire said there is a need to strengthen local response in all areas to keep the momentum on decreasing cases.

"As we safely reopen the economy, mobility will increase," she said. "But maintaining detection-to-isolation intervals at four days or further shortening it can counter its negative impact."

The official added COVID-19 vaccination on senior citizens and those with comorbidities should be fasttracked, "which will have most impact on our hospitalizations and fatalities." — Christian Deiparine