Headlines
                        
Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 11:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines detects 633 more Delta variant cases
Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has 633 new cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, the Department of Health said on Monday citing latest whole genome sequencing results. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported the additional Delta infections accounted for 84.63% of the 748 samples tested on October 16, which she added were also collected recently. 



Small numbers of other variants were also seen, or three cases of the Alpha first identified in the United Kingdom, and six of the Beta which originated in South Africa. 



To date, Vergeire said the Philippine Genome Center has screened 17,147 samples where 15,168 or 88.46% had lineages. 



Central Luzon saw the most number of new Delta infections at 140, followed by the National Capital Region at 107. 



Other top reporting regions were Calabarzon and Cagayan Valley both with 74 more cases of the said variant, as well as Cordillera Administrative Region with 71. 



As it stands, the Philippines now has 4,431 overall Delta cases, 3,313 of the Beta, and 2,938 of the Alpha. 



The Delta variant appears to remain the most dominant detected in the country. 



Vergeire added that all regions in the Philippines, as well as all Metro Manila cities and its lone municipality, have reported cases of the variant. 


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 18, 2021 - 11:47am                           


                           

                              
Local and global updates on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and containment efforts due to the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. (Main image: Lockdown in Sydney, Australia in June 2021 by AFP/Saeed Khan)

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 18, 2021 - 11:47am                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 633 additional cases of the Delta variant.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the additional infections account for 84.63% of the 748 samples tested on October 16.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 10:24am                              


                              
The DOH reports 411 more cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the new Delta variant cases come from 747 samples collected from February to September.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 13, 2021 - 8:42am                              


                              
The Philippines has 640 new cases of the Delta variant of COCID-19 out of the 748 samples it sent for genome sequencing, the Department of Health announces.



DOH says 584 are local cases, 52 returning Filipinos from abroad and four still being verified.



Of the new Delta infections, 13 have died while 624 have been tagged as recovered. — Christian Deiparine

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:38pm                              


                              
The Department of Health reports 279 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines.



Among the new cases, 245 are local cases while 21 are returning Filipinos from overseas. 



                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 9:42am                              


                              
The Delta variant (B.1.617.2 Indian lineage) comprises 16% of the total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to latest data from the Department of Health.



The Beta variant (B.1.351 South African lineage) remains the most common lineage nationally with 24%, followed by the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7 UK lineage) with 21.5%. 



The DOH notes that once detected in a region, the Beta variant becomes the more common lineage.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
