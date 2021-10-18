Philippines gets more than 200,000 new Pfizer doses
MANILA, Philippines — Some 207,090 more procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines over the weekend with inoculation efforts for minors underway.
An Air Hong Kong plane carrying the additional jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay on the evening of October 16.
The shipment brought the number of doses the country got in total last week to 2.29 million, according to the National Task Force against COVID-19.
Per Philstar.com's monitoring, the Philippines has received 23.32 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine overall.
Broken down, some 12.66 million doses were donations from the COVAX Facility that is co-led by the World Health Organization.
Procured doses by government, meanwhile, amounted to 10.68 million doses.
Dr. Ted Herbosa, a special advisor to the pandemic task force, said the new Pfizer doses will be allocated for adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities.
The government last week began its pilot rollout of inoculation on the said age group, seven months since vaccinations in the country began.
There were 1,151 minors who received their vaccine on the first day, according to the Department of Health.
Official data as of October 16 showed there are now 24.23 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The figure is out of the more than 70 million the government is targeting to complete their shots this year.
Some 27.92 million have received a first dose, with the country administering 52.15 million doses in total. — Christian Deiparine
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
