
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo wants conditional stimulus package for MSMEs, small businesses amid pandemic
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 17, 2021 | 5:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo wants conditional stimulus package for MSMEs, small businesses amid pandemic
Vice President Leni Robredo announces her decision to accept the position of co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs during a press conference at her office in Quezon City on November 6, 2019.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called on the government to allow micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs and other small businesses struggling to keep up with the government's quarantine restrictions a conditional stimulus package to allow them to pay their employees.



Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of her visit to Malaybalay's Choice Handicraft in Bukidnon, the vice president stimulus could include grants for businesses that keep their workers. 



According to the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority released in early October, the unemployment rate amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines jumped to 8.1% from the 6.9 % first recorded in July.



"I have always advocated for the government to put up a stimulus package — not a loan — stimulus package for MSMEs so that they have the ability to keep employing their employees, including giving them 13th month [pay]. Because for me, it's not enough to ask for 13th-month pay because so many people have lost their jobs," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"Many others have [already lost their jobs]. So hopefully for me, [the solution is a] conditional stimulus package. You can be given a grant as long as you keep your employees so that your employees can have a job. Then give them the remuneration that they deserve... if it's a stimulus package that you don't have to pay but you promise the government to keep people employed, it's a bigger thing."



MSMEs constitute 99.6% of businesses in the Philippines. Per figures from the Department of Trade and Industry at the end of September, the number of MSMEs in the country shot up to 2.081 million despite the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. 



President Rodrigo Duterte at his final State of the Nation Address said that MSMEs were "vital to economic activity, job creation, and poverty reduction."



Asked about addressing hunger, Robredo said that feeding programs are only part of the solution and called on the government to take on more sustainable initiatives. 



"[These] feeding programs, that’s just part of it. But we want it to be sustainable because there are so many feeding programs. But how sustainable are they? You [get them out of] malnutrition but they will slide back, because you did not address your root cause," she said in Filipino.



"The root cause is poverty," she said that feeding malnourished children is more than just giving them food. "[You should also] give them plenty of opportunities to lift them up in life so children don't become malnourished."



Per the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila are set to be relaxed until the end of October as the COVID-19 situation in the capital region continues to show marked improvement.



Health authorities reported 6,913 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,720,368. — with reports from The STAR


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MICRO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
                                                      MSMES
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to heed WHO advice on 3rd dose
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to heed WHO advice on 3rd dose


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will adhere to the recommendation of the World Health Organization to give a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colmenares says Trillanes opposed his inclusion in Robredo&rsquo;s Senate lineup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colmenares says Trillanes opposed his inclusion in Robredo’s Senate lineup


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares said former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV objected to his inclusion in Vice President Leni...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Initial Pharmally probe report set for release
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Initial Pharmally probe report set for release


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will release this week the initial result of its investigation into the questionable multibillion-peso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte vows return to glory for Marawi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte vows return to glory for Marawi


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday assured the people of Marawi that the rehabilitation of the conflict-torn city would be fast-tracked...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Duterte says PDP-Laban got no support from 'oligarchs'


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That's why the gravitation is ano... it's really towards the middle-class. Basically, PDP is middle-class. The rich ones......

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 6,913 new COVID-19 infections, but three labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 6,913 new COVID-19 infections, but three labs without data


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has also spread...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Inhuman': TUCP urges swift action on reported 'no vaccine, no salary' schemes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Inhuman': TUCP urges swift action on reported 'no vaccine, no salary' schemes


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We warn employers that such a scheme to compel workers to get vaccinated is contrary and unlawful pursuant to Article 116...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alert level system eyed outside NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alert level system eyed outside NCR


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is looking at Calabarzon, Cebu and Davao as the next areas for implementation of the alert level system with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec extends hours for voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec extends hours for voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two weeks before the extended voter registration period ends on Oct. 30, the Commission on Elections yesterday started adding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with