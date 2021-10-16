720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines
October 16, 2021 | 4:35pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that the government procured.
The new Sputnik V doses landed at 3:59 p.m. at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Emirates flight EK 332.
Half of the fresh shots are to be used as the first dose, while the remaining half are to be used as the second dose.
With the new batch of vaccines, the total number of Sputnik V jabs that have been delivered to the Philippines is now at 1.29 million.
