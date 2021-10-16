
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 4:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines
This file photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at the State Hospital in Cailungo, San Marino.
AFP / Andreas Solaro
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that the government procured.



The new Sputnik V doses landed at 3:59 p.m. at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Emirates flight EK 332.






Half of the fresh shots are to be used as the first dose, while the remaining half are to be used as the second dose.



With the new batch of vaccines, the total number of Sputnik V jabs that have been delivered to the Philippines is now at 1.29 million.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      SPUTNIK V
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
