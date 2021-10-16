720,000 Sputnik V doses land in Philippines

This file photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at the State Hospital in Cailungo, San Marino.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday received 720,000 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that the government procured.

The new Sputnik V doses landed at 3:59 p.m. at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Emirates flight EK 332.

Half of the fresh shots are to be used as the first dose, while the remaining half are to be used as the second dose.

With the new batch of vaccines, the total number of Sputnik V jabs that have been delivered to the Philippines is now at 1.29 million.