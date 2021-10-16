Comelec extends voter registration hours, adds Saturdays in select areas

Residents of Antipolo, Rizal line up for the satellite voters registration of the Commission on Elections on Oct. 13, 2021 at SM City Masinag for the May 2022 National and Local Elections. The satellite registration accommodates 500 persons a day, while the period of extension for voter's registration will last until Oct. 30, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has extended hours and opened Saturdays for voter registration in select areas including Metro Manila.

The Comelec announced that beginning October 16, voter registration in some areas during weekdays will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while voter registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

This will be implemented in Offices of the Election and mall registration sites in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Alcala, Pangasinan

San Quintin, Pangasinan

Tarlac City

Capas, Tarlac

Concepcion, Tarlac

Quezon province

Labo, Camarines Norte

Castilla, Sorsogon

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

Meanwhile, voter registration in the following areas during weekdays will still be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be open on Saturdays:

Anda, Pangasinan

Santo Tomas, Pangasinan

Sual, Pangasinan

Aringay, La Union

Balaoan, La Union

Caba, La Union

Ilocos Sur

Balatan, Camarines Sur

Bula, Camarines Sur

Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Goa, Camarines Sur

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur

Libmanan, Camarines Sur

Magarao, Camarines Sur

Minalabac, Camarines Sur

Ragay, Camarines Sur

Sagñay, Camarines Sur

San Fernando, Camarines Sur

San Jose, Camarines Sur

Tigaon, Camarines Sur

Tinambac, Camarines Sur

Voter registration in the rest of the country will be open during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the last day of registration, October 30, which is a Saturday.