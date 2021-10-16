
































































 




   

   









Comelec extends voter registration hours, adds Saturdays in select areas
                        

                           
October 16, 2021 | 9:51am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec extends voter registration hours, adds Saturdays in select areas
Residents of Antipolo, Rizal line up for the satellite voters registration of the Commission on Elections on Oct. 13, 2021 at SM City Masinag for the May 2022 National and Local Elections. The satellite registration accommodates 500 persons a day, while the period of extension for voter's registration will last until Oct. 30, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has extended hours and opened Saturdays for voter registration in select areas including Metro Manila.



The Comelec announced that beginning October 16, voter registration in some areas during weekdays will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while voter registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.





This will be implemented in Offices of the Election and mall registration sites in the following areas:



    
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Alcala, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • San Quintin, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Tarlac City 
    • 
	
  • Capas, Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Concepcion, Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Quezon province
    • 
	
  • Labo, Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Castilla, Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Cebu City
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 




Meanwhile, voter registration in the following areas during weekdays will still be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be open on Saturdays:



    
	
  • Anda, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Santo Tomas, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Sual, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Aringay, La Union
    • 
	
  • Balaoan, La Union
    • 
	
  • Caba, La Union
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Balatan, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Bula, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Cabusao, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Goa, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Lagonoy, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Libmanan, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Magarao, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Minalabac, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Ragay, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Sagñay, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • San Fernando, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • San Jose, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Tigaon, Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Tinambac, Camarines Sur
    • 




Voter registration in the rest of the country will be open during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the last day of registration, October 30, which is a Saturday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

