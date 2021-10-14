Philippine Air Force gets drones worth P20 million from US
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has received four ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems from the US military.
The Air Force received the drones worth P20 million ($4 million) during a ceremony at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on Wednesday.
The drones will be used to boost the Armed Forces of the Philippines' domain awareness and border security capabilities.
The US Embassy in Manila said the new systems will provide "additional capabilities in unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and in support of counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts."
“We remain committed to our promises on helping modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and we hope this will further strengthen our combined capabilities in working together towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” US Embassy US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava said.
Variava led the turnover ceremony with Philippine defense officials, including Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes, commanding general of the PAF.
US Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John Aquilino and representatives from the US Embassy's Joint US Military Assistance Group were also present during the turnover.
The US Embassy noted that the Philippines is the recipient of the largets US military assistance in the Indo-Pacific region so far.
"Since 2015, the United States has delivered more than P50.6 billion ($1.06 billion) worth of planes, ships, armored vehicles, small arms, and other military equipment to the Philippines, while training side-by-side with our Filipino allies," the US Embassy said in a media release. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)
Following their annual defense cooperation meeting, Philippine and US military leaders have agreed to hold over 300 activities for next year.
AFP chief of staff Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. and US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. John Aquilino's meeting resulted in "ensuring continued, robust relations between the US and Philippine militaries," the Philippine military says.
"I am optimistic that our alliance will continue to be robust in view of new and emerging security challenges that confront our nations. After all, we share the same goal of keeping peace and stability in this region," Faustino says.
.@TeamAFP Chief of Staff Gen. Faustino & @INDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino led the 2021 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board ensuring continued, robust relations between the ???????? and ???????? militaries. More ?? https://t.co/80YKTibQ9a— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) October 14, 2021
US President Joe Biden expresses his gratitude to the Filipino American community as the United States commemorates Filipino American History Month.
"Jill and I are proud to recognize Filipino American History Month. Filipino Americans are an essential part of our Nation’s strength, diversity, and history; a living reminder of the courage of immigrants, and a growing force in our civic movements and engagement," Biden says.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reveals that China tried to stop the review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States.
"The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, 'Do not touch the Mutual Defense Treaty. Leave it as it is,'" Lorenzana says in an online forum.
The United States, in partnership with the WHO co-led COVAX facility, delivers an additional 2,582,190 doses of the?Pfizer-BioNTech?COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines.
The vaccines, delivered in separate shipments on September 19 and 20, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, the US Embassy in Manila says.
"As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 16 million vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 9 million doses donated by the American people," the US Embassy says.
The US Embassy in Manila welcomes a new chargé d’affaires, which will serve as the embassy's official representative in the absence of an ambassador.
Heather Variava — former chargé d’affaires at the US Mission to Indonesia — succeeds former Deputy Chief of Mission John Law.
"I look forward to strengthening the broad and deep relationships we have here. While we are not yet free of the pandemic, I am committed to partnering with the government and people of the Philippines to face challenges together," Variava says.
