Philippines tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths

Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines surpassed the 40,000th mark on Wednesday as authorities reported 173 new fatalities and 7,181 more infections.

Total number of deaths from the pandemic at home stood at 40,069, while the overall count of cases was at 2,690,455. DOH said two laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 82,411 or 3.1% of the total



Recoveries: 6,889 bringing the number to 2,567,975



Deaths: 173, or now 40,069 overall

COVID-19 worries