Headlines
                        
Bato, told to run 2 hours before COC deadline, says willing to drop for Sara
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 12:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bato, told to run 2 hours before COC deadline, says willing to drop for Sara
Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa (right) holds his certificate of candidacy for president in the 2022 national elections. Accompanying him is Sen. Francis Tolentino.
PDP-Laban via Melvin Matibag
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the administration-led faction of PDP-Laban, indicated Monday his willingness to drop his race should Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio decide to run for the country's top post. 



Speaking to reporters at a press briefing Monday morning, the police chief-turned-senator said that he was told to file his COC with hours left in the filing period on Friday. 





"[PDP-Laban President Alfonso] Cusi called me at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Friday telling me to go to Sofitel to file a COC," he said in Filipino.



The deadline was at 5 p.m. that day, just hours after he was called on, but Dela Rosa recalled that Cusi said the party "did not see anyone else who can continue the legacy that President (Rodrigo) Duterte would leave."



It is widely suspected that the senator, who has not been shy about his allyship with the Duterte administration, is only a placeholder for presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.



"If she will accept the offer to be PDP-Laban’s standard-bearer, then by all means, I will withdraw my COC," Dela Rosa said of the possibility that Duterte's daughter decides to run. 



Sara has said she intends to run for another term as mayor of Davao, a position she has held twice after taking over for her father in 2016.



Under the election rules set by the Commission on Elections, candidates have until mid-November to withdraw or file as substitute candidates.



But President Duterte's own announcement in 2015 came the same way after saying he had no intention to run for months. 



Oplan Tokhang 2.0?



Asked about the Duterte administration's flagship campaign against illegal narcotics, of which he served as chief implementer of when he was national police chief, Dela Rosa said he was willing to continue it but insisted things would be different.



"Of course, that will continue. But of course, we will listen to the suggestions, recommendations on how to make it work...The problem is that many of you here equate Tokhang to EJK," he said. He did not mention what changes he would implement. 



Official police data owns up to some 6,100 deaths in official anti-drug operations, but human rights groups both here and abroad say this may be a misrepresentation, claiming the actual death toll may be as high as 30,000. 



Dela Rosa is among those charged for crimes against humanity in the complaint filed before the International Criminal Court. The former police chief has signaled his readiness to face the accusations head-on.



“I come with a clean heart. That’s my best weapon because if my heart is tainted, I think I am less qualified," the neophyte senator said Monday. 



"I have many programs, but let’s not go into details yet…It’s still early for that, some people may say I’m arrogant."



Franco Luna 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse in New Jersey who was critically injured after being knocked down by a fleeing thief in Times Square, New...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippines' "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time...the storm will continue to move westward...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s about time the government considered easing mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to an Alert Level 2 or 3 status...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senate partial Pharmally report out this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate partial Pharmally report out this week


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee may release this week a partial report on its investigation into the alleged anomalies in...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Maring' intensifies into severe tropical storm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' intensifies into severe tropical storm


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Maring now packs 95 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 115 kph. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the latest shipment is part of the 1.8 million doses Washington has pledged...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden joined in celebrating Filipino American History Month for October, as the American leader recognized...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines sees 411 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 411 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the new infections accounted for 55% of the 747 samples collected up until...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
