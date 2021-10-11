Maring to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas

While it has not made landfall and is still traversing the Philippine Sea moving north-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour, the weather disturbance is expected to strengthen.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Maring, which has merged with a low-pressure area formerly known as Nando, is expected to still bring rains and strong winds to parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the merger event between Maring and remnant weather system Nando “is forecast to gradually intensify and may be upgraded to severe tropical storm category within the next 24 hours.”

“The tropical storm is forecast to move west northwestward towards extreme Northern Luzon. On the forecast track, Maring will move generally westward over the Luzon Strait and pass close or over the Babuyan Islands between tomorrow (Monday) evening and Tuesday early morning,” the weather bureau said yesterday.

“However, the possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time. Afterwards, the storm will continue to move generally westward over the West Philippine Sea beginning Tuesday through the remainder of the forecast period,” the forecast read.

At noon yesterday, Maring was sighted 730 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao; northern portion of Benguet including Buguias, Bakun, Kibungan and Mankayan; Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Catanduanes.

Strong winds are also expected in Eastern Samar; eastern portion of Northern Samar including San Roque, Pambujan, Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Palapag, Mondragon and Silvino Lobos; eastern portion of Samar including Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Hinabangan and Paranas; Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.