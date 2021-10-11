
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Voter registration resumes today
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Voter registration resumes today
In a statement, Velasco said the proposal in both chambers of Congress to extend the Sept. 30 deadline for registration up to Oct. 31 is necessary to ensure that every eligible Filipino can vote for their next president and new set of national and local leaders on May 9, 2022.
Miguel De Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is resuming the registration of voters for the May 2022 polls starting today.



“After the filing of COCs, #VoterReg na naman uli. #MagparehistroKa na!” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez posted on Twitter.



He urged the public to register as soon as possible to vote in next year’s elections.



Comelec previously extended the time for registration of voters by three weeks from today until Oct. 30.



It said that, except for Oct. 30, registration days will only run from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Registration will be conducted in all Comelec offices or at its mall registration sites.



It also said that the Comelec is not offering satellite voter’s registration in barangays. There will also be no voter registration activities in areas under enhanced community quarantine.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMELEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time...the storm will continue to move westward...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No statement from Palace yet on journalist Ressa, first Filipino to receive Nobel Peace Prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No statement from Palace yet on journalist Ressa, first Filipino to receive Nobel Peace Prize


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The silence is deafening. It was, after all, President Rodrigo Duterte's administration that barred reporters of Rappler, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippines' "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH tallies 12,159 new COVID-19 cases, two labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH tallies 12,159 new COVID-19 cases, two labs without data


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
It has been 572 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV accused Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso of only pretending to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo admits to lack of machinery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo admits to lack of machinery


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she faces the difficulty of lack of political machinery but is encouraged by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navy arming 2 frigates with surface-to-air missiles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navy arming 2 frigates with surface-to-air missiles


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Navy is installing surface-to-air missile weapon systems on its two newest warships to boost the warfare capabilities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gascon a symbol of democracy, human rights &ndash; PCOO, IBP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gascon a symbol of democracy, human rights – PCOO, IBP


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Human Rights Chairman Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gascon was a symbol of democracy and human rights,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse in New Jersey who was critically injured after being knocked down by a fleeing thief in Times Square, New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;NTF-ELCAC charging administrative expenses to agencies&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘NTF-ELCAC charging administrative expenses to agencies’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A senator has hit the duplication of budget allocations and zeroed in on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with