Voter registration resumes today

In a statement, Velasco said the proposal in both chambers of Congress to extend the Sept. 30 deadline for registration up to Oct. 31 is necessary to ensure that every eligible Filipino can vote for their next president and new set of national and local leaders on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is resuming the registration of voters for the May 2022 polls starting today.

“After the filing of COCs, #VoterReg na naman uli. #MagparehistroKa na!” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez posted on Twitter.

He urged the public to register as soon as possible to vote in next year’s elections.

Comelec previously extended the time for registration of voters by three weeks from today until Oct. 30.

It said that, except for Oct. 30, registration days will only run from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration will be conducted in all Comelec offices or at its mall registration sites.

It also said that the Comelec is not offering satellite voter’s registration in barangays. There will also be no voter registration activities in areas under enhanced community quarantine.