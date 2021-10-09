PAGASA: Tropical Storm Maring, Tropical Depression Nando may merge

MANILA, Philippines —Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) and Tropical Depression Nando may merge within 36 hours, the state weather bureau said on Saturday morning.

PAGASA said the two weather systems inside the Philippine area of responsibility are embedded within a larger circulation of a monsoon depression, and are interacting with one another.

Maring, which remains a large tropical cyclone, may dominate the resulting merger cyclone. The merger cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category within 36 hours.

It is expected to cross the Luzon Strait and pass over or close to Batanes and Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

PAGASA noted there is a “moderate to high likelihood” possibility that changes may still occur in the forecasts given the trend of changes observed and uncertainty of the merger event between the two cyclones.

Maring

Maring was last seen 875 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing peak winds of 85 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph.

It is heading east northeast at 15 kph.

PAGASA said that moderate to heavy rains are possible in Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands. Residents of Bicol region and the rest of Visayas and Caragay may also experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Starting Saturday afternoon or evening, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also affect Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Weather forecasters also said that occasional gusts may still be experienced in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon even in the absence of a wind signal due to the “expansive wind field of the tropical storm.”

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised for some areas in Northern Luzon beginning Saturday or Sunday.

A gale warning was also issued for the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Nando

At 4 a.m., Nando was located 1,105 km east of Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts of 70 kph.

It accelerated while interacting with nearby Maring, moving west at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is unlikely to directly affect the weather conditions and the sea conditions in the country within the forecast period.

Forecast position of Maring

Sunday morning: 970 km east of Central Luzon

Monday morning: 530 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Tuesday morning: Over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan

Thursday morning: 535 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

Friday morning: 1,035 km west of Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Forecast position of Nando