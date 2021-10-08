
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Former Duterte spokesman Abella files COC for president
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Former Duterte spokesman Abella files COC for president
Undated photo shows former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella. 
PPD / Toto Lozano
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ernesto Abella, a former spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte, is running for president in next year’s polls.



He formalized his bid on Friday as an independent candidate. According to the rules of the Commission on Elections, substitution is not allowed for independent bets.





Abella said he would push for the participation of people in governance.



“Sa matagal nang panahon, ang nagpapagalaw ng bayan ay ang samahan ng gobyerno at malalaking negosyo. Hindi talaga kasali sa usapan ang ordinaryong mamamayan, private citizens at maliliit na negosyante,” he said.



(For the longest time, the government and the big businesses have been running the country. The ordinary citizens, private citizens, and small entrepreneurs are not included in the discussion.)



If elected as the country’s leader, he also seeks to provide children and senior citizens better access to food and healthcare services.



Abella served a Duterte’s spokesperson from 2016 to 2017 before he was replaced by former human rights lawyer Harry Roque. The chief executive was allegedly dissatisfied with how the soft-speaking Abella, a pastor by profession, handled several issues hounding his administration.



After his stint in Malacañang, he served as an undersecretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      ERNESTO ABELLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foregoing Senate reelection, Kiko Pangilinan runs as Leni Robredo's vice president                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foregoing Senate reelection, Kiko Pangilinan runs as Leni Robredo's vice president


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Francis Pangilinan is officially Vice President Leni Robredo's running-mate, filing before the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;President, not king&rsquo;: Senators brush off Duterte threat to jail them over Pharmally probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘President, not king’: Senators brush off Duterte threat to jail them over Pharmally probe


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Now, if you are cited in contempt, if I find out, I will jail the senators," Duterte told members of his Cabinet last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-VPs Binay, De Castro join senatorial race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-VPs Binay, De Castro join senatorial race


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two former vice presidents have thrown their hat in the race to the Senate yesterday, joining some familiar names and returning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Undaunted by years of detention, De Lima seeks Senate reelection                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Undaunted by years of detention, De Lima seeks Senate reelection


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) Detained Sen. Leila de Lima is gunning for another six years in the Senate, filing her candidacy before the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s unity talks change tack as she pursues presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s unity talks change tack as she pursues presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that while her lines remain open to other political players, she is no longer interested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ wraps up preliminary probe into drug rap vs Julian Ongpin


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has wrapped up its preliminary investigation into the possession of illegal drugs complaint filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN says to donate P380 million for Philippines' typhoon response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN says to donate P380 million for Philippines' typhoon response


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
News of the donation was made in a high-level meeting between Gonzalez and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals coming from “green” (low risk) and “yellow” (moderate risk) nations and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets more Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets more Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The plane carrying 2.1 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 661,000 doses of AstraZeneca jab arrived past 9 a.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with