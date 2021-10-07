Kabataan Party-list files CONA with new nominee for 2022 elections

Photo shows Kabataan Party-list's Rep. Sarah Elago and its national president Raoul Manuel who will run as its first nominee in the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan Party-list sought a fresh term in Congress as it filed its certificate of nomination and acceptance for the 2022 elections on Thursday.

The youth group is fielding its national president Raoul Manuel as first nominee next year.

A former student regent of the University of the Philippines, he will look to succeed outgoing Rep. Sarah Elago, who has reached the age limit of 30.

In 2019, Manuel made the headlines after reducing Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to tears in a Senate hearing on the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Then as president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines, he mentioned Dela Rosa's stand on the supposed release of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez. To which, Dela Rosa called as an "affront."

Fast forward to this year, Manuel vowed the partylist would keep going amid attempts to disqualify them and sue them for charges he said were only made up.

"Some forces still underestimate the ability and strength of the youth," he said in Filipino. "There are those who wish to rob us of our voice and representation in other spaces including in Congress."

Manuel was referring to the move of the government's anti-insurgency task force that filed a disqualification case against Kabataan before the Commission on Elections.

Last year, the Department of Justice also denied a police's complaint against activists, including Elago, over the accusation of kidnapping a young activist to join Anakbayan.

"Many may ask, why are we not afraid in the middle of continuing attacks?" he said in Filipino. "We persevere because we are fighting for the concerns of the youth who wish to finally break free from policies that are against the people."

Other nominees of Kabataan include: Angelica Galimba, Jandeil Roperos who is the current NUSP president, along with Maria Jianred Fauistino, Jayvie Vabajaes, Vince Alloso and RJ Ledesma.

The party-list won its first election in 2007 and has secured one seat in the House of Representatives since. — Christian Deiparine