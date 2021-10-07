Philippines sees 10,019 more COVID-19 cases

Commuters line-up at the Roosevelt EDSA Bus Carousel station during a Monday morning rush hour in Quezon City on Oct. 4, 2021. The STAR/Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday listed 10,019 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,632,881.

Active cases today were up by 2,521 from the 112,807 on October 6. DOH said four laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases: 115,328 or 4.4% of the total



Recoveries: 7,425 bringing the number to 2,478,616



Deaths: 109, or now 38,937 overall

