Philippines sees 10,019 more COVID-19 cases
October 7, 2021 | 4:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday listed 10,019 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,632,881.
Active cases today were up by 2,521 from the 112,807 on October 6. DOH said four laboratories did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 115,328 or 4.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,425 bringing the number to 2,478,616
- Deaths: 109, or now 38,937 overall
Hospitals for minors' vaccination bared
- Malacañang has identified the eight hospitals for the pilot vaccination of adolescents on October 15, all from Metro Manila.
- DOH said there is a need to "contextualize" Nikkei's global index ranking the Philippines last among 120 nations in terms of recovery from the pandemic.
- The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for ronapreve, an antibody treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 infections for 12 years old and above.
- The Philippines received 1,015,560 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended