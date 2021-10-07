
































































 




   

   









Philippines sees 10,019 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 7, 2021 | 4:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 10,019 more COVID-19 cases
Commuters line-up at the Roosevelt EDSA Bus Carousel station during a Monday morning rush hour in Quezon City on Oct. 4, 2021.  The STAR/Boy Santos
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday listed 10,019 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,632,881.



Active cases today were up by 2,521 from the 112,807 on October 6. DOH said four laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 115,328 or 4.4% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,425 bringing the number to 2,478,616
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 109, or now 38,937 overall 
    • 




 






 



Hospitals for minors' vaccination bared



    
	
  • Malacañang has identified the eight hospitals for the pilot vaccination of adolescents on October 15, all from Metro Manila. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH said there is a need to "contextualize" Nikkei's global index ranking the Philippines last among 120 nations in terms of recovery from the pandemic. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for ronapreve, an antibody treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 infections for 12 years old and above.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received 1,015,560 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Noli de Castro leaves ABS-CBN in bid to return to politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro leaves ABS-CBN in bid to return to politics


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“This is my last day in Teleradyo,” De Castro said in Filipino during his morning program “Kabayan.&rd...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections &mdash; Day 7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections — Day 7


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Marcos to pursue Duterte's 'war on drugs' with same vigor, but different approach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos to pursue Duterte's 'war on drugs' with same vigor, but different approach


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Should he win as chief executive, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will pursue President Rodrigo Duterte’s ...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 4 hospitals allowed to use molnupiravir to treat COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 hospitals allowed to use molnupiravir to treat COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While molnupiravir is still undergoing clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration said yesterday that four hospitals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Speaker Cayetano seeks return to Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Speaker Cayetano seeks return to Senate


                              

                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"My colleagues and I are working hard to craft an economic recovery plan that will span not just one year, as has been the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pharmally director runs to SC to challenge continuing detention at Senate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally director runs to SC to challenge continuing detention at Senate


                              

                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. director Linconn Ong ran to the Supreme Court to challenge his continuing detention, after...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Kabataan Party-list files CONA with new nominee for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kabataan Party-list files CONA with new nominee for 2022 elections


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The youth group is fielding its national president Raoul Manuel as first nominee next year. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases going down but some hospitals still 'somewhat full'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases going down but some hospitals still 'somewhat full'


                              

                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“We are confirming that cases are declining,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Ex-VP Binay seeks Senate seat in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-VP Binay seeks Senate seat in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Vice President Jejomar Binay formalized his bid to join the Senate race in the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
