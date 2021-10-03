PNP chief warns cops vs publicly supporting candidates

MANILA, Philippines — Leadership of the Philippine National Police has told cops against explicity supporting local and national bets as the filing of certificate of candidacy continues for next year's elections.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, vowed members of the police force would be held accountable for taking part in any form of partisan politics.

"I am warning all our personnel not to meddle into political activities or do things that can be misconstrued as an expression of support to any candidate," he said in a statement.

Election laws prohibit the use of uniformed personnel for partisan political activity. Except to vote or to preserve public order, military and police personnel are prohibited from "[intervening] in any election campaign or [engaging] in any partisan political activity."

Comelec has set the filing of COCs from October 1 to 8, with the venue for national positions held at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay to ensure physical distancing and other coronavirus-related measures are followed.

Eleazar said the first two days of the filing across the Philippines have been "peaceful and orderly."

"But we are not lowering our guard on the possibility of any eventuality especially during the last day of the filing," he added. "We in the PNP are continuously focused in securing this first part of the electoral process."

The head of the 222,000-strong police force said he has ordered an "aggressive" campaign against loose firearms and private armed groups.

He did not give further details, however, on the said campaign including what sanctions PNP personnel could meet for publicly supporting candidates.

The general elections, which would be carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on May 9, 2022.

Among those who have filed their COC for the country's top posts so far include Sen. Manny Pacquiao for president as well as Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go for vice president.