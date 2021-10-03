




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP chief warns cops vs publicly supporting candidates
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 3, 2021 | 1:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP chief warns cops vs publicly supporting candidates
Police prepare to enforce the granular lockdown in Barangay 351, Sta. Cruz, Manila before dawn in this March 2021 photo
The STAR / file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Leadership of the Philippine National Police has told cops against explicity supporting local and national bets as the filing of certificate of candidacy continues for next year's elections. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, vowed members of the police force would be held accountable for taking part in any form of partisan politics. 





"I am warning all our personnel not to meddle into political activities or do things that can be misconstrued as an expression of support to any candidate," he said in a statement. 



Election laws prohibit the use of uniformed personnel for partisan political activity. Except to vote or to preserve public order, military and police personnel are prohibited from  "[intervening] in any election campaign or [engaging] in any partisan political activity."



Comelec has set the filing of COCs from October 1 to 8, with the venue for national positions held at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay to ensure physical distancing and other coronavirus-related measures are followed. 



Eleazar said the first two days of the filing across the Philippines have been "peaceful and orderly."



"But we are not lowering our guard on the possibility of any eventuality especially during the last day of the filing," he added. "We in the PNP are continuously focused in securing this first part of the electoral process."



The head of the 222,000-strong police force said he has ordered an "aggressive" campaign against loose firearms and private armed groups. 



He did not give further details, however, on the said campaign including what sanctions PNP personnel could meet for publicly supporting candidates. 



The general elections, which would be carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on May 9, 2022. 



Among those who have filed their COC for the country's top posts so far include Sen. Manny Pacquiao for president as well as Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go for vice president.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 In shock announcement, Duterte says to retire from politics                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In shock announcement, Duterte says to retire from politics


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he wanted to run for vice president to ensure the continuity of his administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden honors Fil-Am nurses in COVID-19 fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden honors Fil-Am nurses in COVID-19 fight


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden on Friday honored Filipino-American nurses, including those who died during the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More vaccine doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another 889,200 doses of US made Pfizer-Biontech vaccine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA working to address passport backlogs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA working to address passport backlogs


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs is implementing measures to address the backlog in passport applications due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ review of 'drug war' cases probed by police internal affairs prompts further investigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ review of 'drug war' cases probed by police internal affairs prompts further investigation


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The DOJ noted that based on the facts gathered by the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS), the police officers involved in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi-led faction expels Pacquiao from PDP-Laban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi-led faction expels Pacquiao from PDP-Laban


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao had filed his certificate of candidacy on Oct. 1 under PROMDI, a party founded by former Cebu governor Lito Osm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon hopes House custody of Pharmally's Mago won't hamper Senate hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon hopes House custody of Pharmally's Mago won't hamper Senate hearings


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
We're happy that she's there, she's safe...but of course, she's still liable to whatever she said in the Senate," Gordon said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP: Excitement understandable, but Robredo has yet to decide on 2022 plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP: Excitement understandable, but Robredo has yet to decide on 2022 plans


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawyer Barry Gutierrez said the vice president would make her plans known before October 8, or the last day of filing.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections &mdash; Day 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections — Day 3


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with