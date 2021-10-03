OVP: Excitement understandable, but Robredo has yet to decide on 2022 plans

In this March 6, 2020 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at the graduation of Leaders for Excellence and Public Service Mayors’ Fellowship Program Batch 3 at the Quezon City Reception House.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will announce her plans for 2022 in the coming days, her spokesperson said Sunday in response to a report that she had already accepted 1Sambayan's nomination for president.

Bro. Armin Luistro, a convenor of the coaltion of opposition groups, was quoted in a report by The STAR as saying Robredo had accepted their endorsement and "might be" filing her certificate of candidacy on October 5.

But over Robredo's weekly radio show, lawyer Barry Gutierrez said the vice president would make her plans known before October 8, or the last day of filing.

"We understand and it is clear many are excited," Gutierrez said in Filipino. "It won't be long now. We only have to wait for days and we will know what her decision will be."

1Sambayan threw its support last week behind a potential Robredo run for the pressidency, citing her "integrity, competence, and track record."

The group has been trying to organize a "united" opposition slate to run against the administration ticket, but talks appeared to have broken down with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao both declaring separate bids for Malacañang.

Gutierrez added that Robredo takes the 1Sambayan endorsement seriously, the same way she views other expressions of support from groups.

"Of course, it's a heavy matter that she has to think about," he said in Filipino. "But it's not a discussion of Robredo just looking for people to support her but also if her decision would be good for the country."

The vice president's spokesperson also scored those questioning what Robredo had done in office in the last five years.

"We know that these are not coming from actual information or data but merely from speculation," Gutierrez said.

While he did not mention names, Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) has been quoted questioning Robredo's achievements. Atienza is Pacquiao's running mate.

Gutierrez instead urged candidates to be mindful of their statements.

"Let's be careful especially if you are running," he added. "If you want to stand as a candidate for a higher post, shouldn't your first responsibility be to ensure that what you're saying is accurate and based on the truth?"