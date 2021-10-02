Sara Duterte seeks reelection as Davao City mayor

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio files her certificate of candidacy for reelection for a third and final term in the 2022 polls.

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is seeking reelection for a third and final term in the 2022 polls, with her filing her certificate of candidacy for the mayoralty race before the Commission on Elections on Saturday.

Duterte-Carpio said last month that she will not be running for a national position despite calls from supporters for her to gun for Malacañang as her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, declared that he will run for vice presidency.

The Davao City mayor said this is because she and Duterte agreed that only one of them would run for a national post in the 2022 elections.

But political winds suddenly shifted Saturday when Duterte, in a shock announcement, said that he would be retiring from politics and would no longer be pursuing a vice presidential run, in deference to popular opinion that this circumvents the Constitution.

It remains to be seen whether Duterte-Carpio, who despite a slump still leads the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey, would heed the calls of her supporters and be the lone Duterte to contest a national position.

Politicians have until October 8 to file their candidacies, but have until November 15 to file for substitution.