




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Sara Duterte seeks reelection as Davao City mayor
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 5:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sara Duterte seeks reelection as Davao City mayor
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio files her certificate of candidacy for reelection for a third and final term in the 2022 polls.
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio / Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is seeking reelection for a third and final term in the 2022 polls, with her filing her certificate of candidacy for the mayoralty race before the Commission on Elections on Saturday.



Duterte-Carpio said last month that she will not be running for a national position despite calls from supporters for her to gun for Malacañang as her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, declared that he will run for vice presidency.





The Davao City mayor said this is because she and Duterte agreed that only one of them would run for a national post in the 2022 elections.



But political winds suddenly shifted Saturday when Duterte, in a shock announcement, said that he would be retiring from politics and would no longer be pursuing a vice presidential run, in deference to popular opinion that this circumvents the Constitution.



It remains to be seen whether Duterte-Carpio, who despite a slump still leads the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey, would heed the calls of her supporters and be the lone Duterte to contest a national position.



Politicians have until October 8 to file their candidacies, but have until November 15 to file for substitution.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE list: Aspirants for national posts in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is an updated list of individuals who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some 1Sambayan members concerned over &lsquo;premature&rsquo; endorsement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some 1Sambayan members concerned over ‘premature’ endorsement


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eight groups allied with 1Sambayan expressed concern on that any endorsement by the opposition coalition of a presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH halts Pharmally deliveries, probes tampering of face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH halts Pharmally deliveries, probes tampering of face shields


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement released Friday, the DOH said the agency is conducting a “comprehensive review” of procurement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo seeks Senate seat                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo seeks Senate seat


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tulfo topped Pulse Asia’s latest survey of Filipinos’ preferred senatorial bets, with 55.2% of respondents saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the quarantine period for arriving travelers shortened from 14 to seven days, citing the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, infamous for deadly drug crackdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, infamous for deadly drug crackdown


                              

                                                                  By Cecil Morella |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who said Saturday he will retire from politics, has earned international infamy for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JV Ejercito tries again for the Senate                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JV Ejercito tries again for the Senate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. JV Ejercito filed his certificate of candidacy for senator under the Nationalist People’s Coalition before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US sends more than 8M COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines, Bangladesh


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five shipments totaling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections yesterday reminded candidates who have already filed their certificate of candidacy for the May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with