Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning

Individuals Queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday reminded candidates who have already filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 national elections not to campaign yet since the campaign period has yet to start.

“Yes, they can start campaigning, although I would discourage that because that can be considered as premature campaigning even though it’s not punishable by law,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said.

Based on the Comelec’s calendar of activities, the campaign period for president, vice president, senators and party-list groups will begin on Feb. 28 and end on May 7, 2022. For lower positions, it will be from March 25 to May 7, 2022.

Jimenez said those who have filed their COCs are not assured yet of being official candidates since their applications will still be screened.

“Before they reach the final list of candidates, there will be an opportunity if in case identified as a potential nuisance candidate, there will be an opportunity for them to defend their candidacy,” Jimenez said, noting that hearing will be held “if necessary.”

No legal grounds

There is no legal ground to cancel or postpone the 2022 national elections even with the ongoing public health emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to former Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio.

“The term of the president is fixed, six years. There is no holdover. He has to vacate on June 30,” Carpio said during the Friday News Forum.

“We cannot afford a no-el (no election) for presidential elections… It’s very dangerous. We should avoid it at all cost. We will be in uncharted waters if we do not hold the elections,” he added.

Carpio stressed the need to ensure the lawful succession of the civilian commander-in-chief, saying failing to elect a new president may result in the military taking over control of the government.

Both Malacañang and the Comelec have previously rejected postponing the 2022 national elections due to the pandemic.

Avoid mass gatherings

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar appealed to candidates and their supporters to “act according to the times” and avoid mass gatherings.

“Unlike before that we allow fiesta-like activities during the COC filing, we have banned this because we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Eleazar said as he reminded police to ensure that the limits on people allowed inside COC filing areas are enforced to prevent super-spreader events.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. previously declared a ban on mass gathering around the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel in Pasay City where candidates for president, vice president, senator and party-list would submit their COCs.

Meanwhile, Eleazar declared permits to carry firearms outside residence would be suspended during the weeklong submission of the COCs. The gun ban will last until 7 a.m. on Oct. 9. Only uniformed personnel will be allowed to bring their firearms.

The PNP said it has been preparing for elections next year to be peaceful and orderly, until winners are declared. – Janvic Mateo, Ghio Ong