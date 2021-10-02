




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning
                        

                           
Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning
Individuals Queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).
STAR  /  Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday reminded candidates who have already filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 national elections not to campaign yet since the campaign period has yet to start.



“Yes, they can start campaigning, although I would discourage that because that can be considered as premature campaigning even though it’s not punishable by law,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said.



Based on the Comelec’s calendar of activities, the campaign period for president, vice president, senators and party-list groups will begin on Feb. 28 and end on May 7, 2022. For lower positions, it will be from March 25 to May 7, 2022.



Jimenez said those who have filed their COCs are not assured yet of being official candidates since their applications will still be screened.



“Before they reach the final list of candidates, there will be an opportunity if in case identified as a potential nuisance candidate, there will be an opportunity for them to defend their candidacy,” Jimenez said, noting that hearing will be held “if necessary.”



No legal grounds



There is no legal ground to cancel or postpone the 2022 national elections even with the ongoing public health emergency brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to former Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio.



“The term of the president is fixed, six years. There is no holdover. He has to vacate on June 30,” Carpio said during the Friday News Forum.



“We cannot afford a no-el (no election) for presidential elections… It’s very dangerous. We should avoid it at all cost. We will be in uncharted waters if we do not hold the elections,” he added.



Carpio stressed the need to ensure the lawful succession of the civilian commander-in-chief, saying failing to elect a new president may result in the military taking over control of the government.



Both Malacañang and the Comelec have previously rejected postponing the 2022 national elections due to the pandemic.



Avoid mass gatherings



Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar appealed to candidates and their supporters to “act according to the times” and avoid mass gatherings.



“Unlike before that we allow fiesta-like activities during the COC filing, we have banned this because we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Eleazar said as he reminded police to ensure that the limits on people allowed inside COC filing areas are enforced to prevent super-spreader events.



National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. previously declared a ban on mass gathering around the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel in Pasay City where candidates for president, vice president, senator and party-list would submit their COCs.



Meanwhile, Eleazar declared permits to carry firearms outside residence would be suspended during the weeklong submission of the COCs. The gun ban will last until 7 a.m. on Oct. 9. Only uniformed personnel will be allowed to bring their firearms.



The PNP said it has been preparing for elections next year to be peaceful and orderly, until winners are declared. – Janvic Mateo, Ghio Ong


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CAMPAIGN
                                                      COC
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 House takes protective custody of Pharmally exec who admitted face shield tampering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House takes protective custody of Pharmally exec who admitted face shield tampering


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has taken protective custody over Pharmally officer Krizle Mago following her disappearance from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo transfers voter registration to Camarines Sur town
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo transfers voter registration to Camarines Sur town


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has transferred her voter registration from Naga City to Magarao town in Camarines Sur, her spokesperson...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the quarantine period for arriving travelers shortened from 14 to seven days, citing the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A basketball legend, two actresses and a former comedian will be vying for local positions in the 2022 elections under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                              


                              

                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early morning today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Thursday night said he may visit the United States to personally thank its government and the American...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes crime links to campaign funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes crime links to campaign funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities should dig deeper into suspected connections of robbers, kidnappers and even wanted persons still on the loose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Severe and critical cases of COVID-19 have increased, the head of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities need more evidence to downgrade the Alert Level 4 status in the National Capital Region, which has been extended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with