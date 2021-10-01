




































































 




   

   









More Sinovac, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
October 1, 2021 | 6:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
More Sinovac, Pfizer COVID-19 jabs arrive in Philippines
A total of 883,350 Sinovac vaccine doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 4 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday received more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech, boosting the country’s supply of jabs as it continues to fight the surge driven by the Delta variant.



A total of 2.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 5 p.m.





The country also received 883,350 Pfizer vaccine doses at around 4:15 p.m.



The shipment is part of the 10 million doses co-procured by the United States government with the COVAX facility, the World Health Organization Philippines said on Twitter.



The government is expecting further deliveries of up to five million Pfizer doses from COVAX.



To date, the Philippines has received nearly 17 million doses from the global vaccine sharing facility.



More than 45.6 million doses have been administered across the archipelago, of which around 24.2 million were given as first doses, since the vaccination drive began in March.



Over 21.3 million people have completed inoculation against COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PFIZER/BIONTECH
                                                      SINOVAC
                                                      WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO)
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
