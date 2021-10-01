Hospital referral system notes decline in calls

This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a man wearing personal protective equipment walking into a makeshift ward built for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s hospital referral system for COVID-19 cases has been receiving fewer calls lately, an official said on Friday.

The One Hospital Command Center received 200 to 300 calls per day in the past week, lower than the 300 to 400 daily calls earlier in September, said medical officer Dr. Marylaine Padlan.

Majority of the calls were from Metro Manila and Calabarzon. Most of the callers’ requests were for hospital admission.

“The decline in the number of calls helps our system because we can call more hospitals and we can coordinate with more local government units,” Padlan said in Filipino.

She said that the hospital referral system is prepared in case calls will increase again.

The Philippines has so far reported 2,565,487 COVID-19 cases, including 38,493 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico