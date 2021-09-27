




































































 




   

   









Aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.7 quake in Occidental Mindoro
This map shows the location of where a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Luzon early Monday.
USGS
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:50 a.m.) — At least 23 aftershocks have been reported after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro early Monday, state volcanologists said.



The aftershocks recorded in Occidental Mindoro and Batangas ranged from magnitudes 1.4 to 4.5



As of writing time, Phivolcs logged these aftershocks:

 




	
		

			Time
			Location
			Magnitude
		

		

			1:26 a.m.
			Occidental Mindoro
			2.9
		

		

			1:40 a.m.
			Occidental Mindoro
			4.5
		

		

			1:46 a.m. 
			Batangas
			2.1
		

		

			1:47 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.3
		

		

			1:50 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.4
		

		

			2:23 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.4
		

		

			2:25 a.m. 
			Batangas
			2.6
		

		

			2:30 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.9
		

		

			2:49 a.m. 
			Batangas
			1.7
		

		

			2:56 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.7
		

		

			3:03 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.0
		

		

			3:13 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.9
		

		

			3:18 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.6
		

		

			3:19 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.0
		

		

			3:49 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.4
		

		

			4:00 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.4
		

		

			4:10 a.m. 
			Batangas
			1.5
		

		

			4:28 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.2
		

		

			4:35 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.75
		

		

			5:04 a.m.
			Batangas
			3.5
		

		

			5:58 a.m.
			Batangas
			2.0
		

		

			6:21 a.m.
			Batangas
			1.8
		

		

			6:57 a.m. 
			Batangas
			3.8
		

	




The Occidental Mindoro earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 1:12 a.m. on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.






Phivolcs reported the following intensities:



Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)



    
	
  • Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu in Batangas
    • 
	
  • Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan; Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza in Cavite
    • 
	
  • Biñan City and Cabuyao City in Laguna
    • 
	
  • Las Piñas City
    • 
	
  • Malabon City
    • 
	
  • Mandaluyong City
    • 
	
  • City of Manila
    • 
	
  • Marikina City
    • 
	
  • Muntinlupa City
    • 
	
  • Parañaque City
    • 
	
  • San Juan City
    • 
	
  • Taguig City
    • 
	
  • Pateros, Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • San Mateo and Taytay in Rizal
    • 




Intensity III (Weak)



    
	
  • Santo Tomas City in Batangas
    • 
	
  • Makati City
    • 
	
  • Pasay City
    • 
	
  • Pasig City;
    • 
	
  • Quezon City
    • 
	
  • Valenzuela City
    • 
	
  • Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Antipolo City
    • 
	
  • Socorro, Oriental Mindoro
    • 




Intensity II (Slightly Felt)



    
	
  • Los Baños, Laguna
    • 
	
  • Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
    • 




Intensity I  (Scarcely Perceptible)



    
	
  • Arayat, Pampanga
    • 




Instrumental intensities were also reported in the following areas:



Intensity V (Strong)



    
	
  • Tagaytay City, Cavite
    • 




Intensity IV (Moderately Stong)



    
	
  • Batangas City and Calatagan in Batangas
    • 
	
  • Malolos City, Marilao and Plaridel in Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Carmona, Cavite
    • 
	
  • Malabon City
    • 
	
  • Muntinlupa City 
    • 
	
  • Calapan City and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
    • 




Intensity III (Weak)



    
	
  • Pandi, Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Las Piñas City
    • 
	
  • Marikina City
    • 
	
  • Pasig City
    • 
	
  • San Juan City
    • 
	
  • Guagua, Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Dolores, Quezon
    • 
	
  • Olongapo City, Zambales
    • 




Intensity II (Slightly Felt)



    
	
  • Baler, Aurora
    • 
	
  • Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Makati City
    • 
	
  • Mandaluyong City
    • 




Intensity I



    
	
  • Cabanatuan City and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Lopez, Quezon
    • 




Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 27, 2021 - 7:08am                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 27, 2021 - 7:08am                              


                              
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Looc, Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. on Monday, state volcanologists say.



The following intensities were reported:



Intensity IV

Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu, Batangas

Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan

Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza, Cavite

Biñan City and Cabuyao City, Laguna

Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; City of Manila; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Parañaque City; San Juan City; Taguig City; Pateros, Metro Manila

Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

San Mateo and Taytay, Rizal



Intensity III

 Santo Tomas City, Batangas

 Makati City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City

 Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro

 Antipolo City

 Socorro, Oriental Mindoro

 

Intensity II

Los Baños, Laguna

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija



Intensity I

Arayat, Pampanga

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 10:23am                              


                              
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service says, shaking buildings in the capital. 



The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service says. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 7, 2021 - 8:19am                              


                              
Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.2 quake struck waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 28, 2021 - 3:25pm                              


                              
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolted the waters of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 17, 2021 - 10:55am                              


                              
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Loreto, Dinagat Islands at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
