Aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.7 quake in Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:50 a.m.) — At least 23 aftershocks have been reported after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro early Monday, state volcanologists said.
The aftershocks recorded in Occidental Mindoro and Batangas ranged from magnitudes 1.4 to 4.5
As of writing time, Phivolcs logged these aftershocks:
|Time
|Location
|Magnitude
|1:26 a.m.
|Occidental Mindoro
|2.9
|1:40 a.m.
|Occidental Mindoro
|4.5
|1:46 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.1
|1:47 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.3
|1:50 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.4
|2:23 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.4
|2:25 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.6
|2:30 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.9
|2:49 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.7
|2:56 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.7
|3:03 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.0
|3:13 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.9
|3:18 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.6
|3:19 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.0
|3:49 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.4
|4:00 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.4
|4:10 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.5
|4:28 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.2
|4:35 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.75
|5:04 a.m.
|Batangas
|3.5
|5:58 a.m.
|Batangas
|2.0
|6:21 a.m.
|Batangas
|1.8
|6:57 a.m.
|Batangas
|3.8
The Occidental Mindoro earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 1:12 a.m. on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro#iFelt_OccidentalMindoroEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 26, 2021
Earthquake Information No.2
Date and Time: 27 Sep 2021 - 01:12 AM
Magnitude = 5.7
Depth = 076 kilometers
Location = 13.84N, 120.37E - 018 km N 43° E of Looc (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/RB4790TsJw pic.twitter.com/bpuEfv7E5D
Phivolcs reported the following intensities:
Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)
- Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu in Batangas
- Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan; Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza in Cavite
- Biñan City and Cabuyao City in Laguna
- Las Piñas City
- Malabon City
- Mandaluyong City
- City of Manila
- Marikina City
- Muntinlupa City
- Parañaque City
- San Juan City
- Taguig City
- Pateros, Metro Manila
- Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro
- Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
- San Mateo and Taytay in Rizal
Intensity III (Weak)
- Santo Tomas City in Batangas
- Makati City
- Pasay City
- Pasig City;
- Quezon City
- Valenzuela City
- Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro
- Antipolo City
- Socorro, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II (Slightly Felt)
- Los Baños, Laguna
- Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible)
- Arayat, Pampanga
Instrumental intensities were also reported in the following areas:
Intensity V (Strong)
- Tagaytay City, Cavite
Intensity IV (Moderately Stong)
- Batangas City and Calatagan in Batangas
- Malolos City, Marilao and Plaridel in Bulacan
- Carmona, Cavite
- Malabon City
- Muntinlupa City
- Calapan City and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro
Intensity III (Weak)
- Pandi, Bulacan
- Las Piñas City
- Marikina City
- Pasig City
- San Juan City
- Guagua, Pampanga
- Dolores, Quezon
- Olongapo City, Zambales
Intensity II (Slightly Felt)
- Baler, Aurora
- Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan
- Makati City
- Mandaluyong City
Intensity I
- Cabanatuan City and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
- Lopez, Quezon
Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here. Main image by The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Looc, Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. on Monday, state volcanologists say.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity IV
Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu, Batangas
Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan
Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza, Cavite
Biñan City and Cabuyao City, Laguna
Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; City of Manila; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Parañaque City; San Juan City; Taguig City; Pateros, Metro Manila
Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
San Mateo and Taytay, Rizal
Intensity III
Santo Tomas City, Batangas
Makati City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City
Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro
Antipolo City
Socorro, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II
Los Baños, Laguna
Palayan City, Nueva Ecija
Intensity I
Arayat, Pampanga
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service says, shaking buildings in the capital.
The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service says. — AFP
Phivolcs says a magnitude 4.2 quake struck waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday.
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolted the waters of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday.
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Loreto, Dinagat Islands at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.
- Latest
- Trending