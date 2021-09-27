Aftershocks felt after magnitude 5.7 quake in Occidental Mindoro

This map shows the location of where a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Luzon early Monday.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:50 a.m.) — At least 23 aftershocks have been reported after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro early Monday, state volcanologists said.

The aftershocks recorded in Occidental Mindoro and Batangas ranged from magnitudes 1.4 to 4.5



As of writing time, Phivolcs logged these aftershocks:



Time Location Magnitude 1:26 a.m. Occidental Mindoro 2.9 1:40 a.m. Occidental Mindoro 4.5 1:46 a.m. Batangas 2.1 1:47 a.m. Batangas 2.3 1:50 a.m. Batangas 2.4 2:23 a.m. Batangas 2.4 2:25 a.m. Batangas 2.6 2:30 a.m. Batangas 1.9 2:49 a.m. Batangas 1.7 2:56 a.m. Batangas 1.7 3:03 a.m. Batangas 2.0 3:13 a.m. Batangas 1.9 3:18 a.m. Batangas 1.6 3:19 a.m. Batangas 2.0 3:49 a.m. Batangas 1.4 4:00 a.m. Batangas 2.4 4:10 a.m. Batangas 1.5 4:28 a.m. Batangas 2.2 4:35 a.m. Batangas 1.75 5:04 a.m. Batangas 3.5 5:58 a.m. Batangas 2.0 6:21 a.m. Batangas 1.8 6:57 a.m. Batangas 3.8

The Occidental Mindoro earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt at around 1:12 a.m. on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 27 Sep 2021 - 01:12 AM

Magnitude = 5.7

Depth = 076 kilometers

Location = 13.84N, 120.37E - 018 km N 43° E of Looc (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/RB4790TsJw pic.twitter.com/bpuEfv7E5D — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 26, 2021

Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)

Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu in Batangas

Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan; Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza in Cavite

Biñan City and Cabuyao City in Laguna

Las Piñas City

Malabon City

Mandaluyong City

City of Manila

Marikina City

Muntinlupa City

Parañaque City

San Juan City

Taguig City

Pateros, Metro Manila

Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro

Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro

San Mateo and Taytay in Rizal

Intensity III (Weak)

Santo Tomas City in Batangas

Makati City

Pasay City

Pasig City;

Quezon City

Valenzuela City

Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro

Antipolo City

Socorro, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

Los Baños, Laguna

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible)

Arayat, Pampanga

Instrumental intensities were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity V (Strong)

Tagaytay City, Cavite

Intensity IV (Moderately Stong)

Batangas City and Calatagan in Batangas

Malolos City, Marilao and Plaridel in Bulacan

Carmona, Cavite

Malabon City

Muntinlupa City

Calapan City and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III (Weak)

Pandi, Bulacan

Las Piñas City

Marikina City

Pasig City

San Juan City

Guagua, Pampanga

Dolores, Quezon

Olongapo City, Zambales

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

Baler, Aurora

Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan

Makati City

Mandaluyong City

Intensity I

Cabanatuan City and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Lopez, Quezon

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.