Police academy cadet dies after being punished with five gut punches
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 10:10am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Police academy cadet dies after being punished with five gut punches
In this file photo, cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy line up during a ceremony. 
The STAR, File 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine National Police Academy cadet died Thursday after being punished by an upperclassman with five punches to the stomach, police said.



Police Corporal Ramil Legaspi told Philstar.com that a witness said Cadet Third Class George Karl Magsayo was subjected to a “road test” or a punishment for wrongdoing. 



Legaspi refused to disclose what Magsayo did to deserve physical punishment unless Philstar.com showed up at the police station.



A report prepared by Legaspi stated that Cadet Second Class Steve Ceasar Maingat was the one who punched Magsayo five times in the gut, causing him to lose consciousness.



He was then rushed to Qualimed Hospital in Santa Rosa, Laguna, but was declared dead on arrival, the report said.



PNPA public information chief Louie Gonzaga said in a statement on Saturday midnight that fellow cadets quickly gave Magsayo first aid and alerted their officers.



Gonzaga assured that an investigation is underway to determine the truth behind the “tragic but isolated incident” and that Magsayo’s body will be autopsied to determine the cause of death.






“We would like to assure everyone especially the family that we WILL MAKE ANYONE ACCOUNTABLE should the findings so warrant and GIVE JUSTICE TO WHOM IT IS DUE,” Gonzaga said.



He added that the PNPA has a strict policy against hazing. “The highest values of respect for human life and rights is inculcated among our cadets and personnel. We condemn to the STRONGEST POSSIBLE term any acts that are violative of the same,” he said.



The PNPA statement did not mention that police had identified Maingat as a suspect.



Maingat is currently detained at a custodial center and is facing a complaint for violation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 or Republic Act No. 11053.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

