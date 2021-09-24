Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force has placed three more areas under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions, Malacañang announced.
Palace said the updated quarantine status of Abra, Baguio City, and Bohol would take effect starting Friday, September 24, until September 30.
The province of Ilocos Norte, meanwhile, would be downgraded from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ.
As such, indoor dine-in services may operate at 20% capacity in the three areas, while outdoor dine-in at 50%.
Personal care services such as beauty salons, barbershops and nail spas may also take in up to 30% venue capacity.
"Business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10% points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue/seating capacity, whichever is applicable," the Palace added.
Outdoor tourist sites are allowed to operate at 30% capacity, given minimum public health standards are observed.
On religious gatherings, the Palace said places of worship could take in up to 10% sitting capacity. This could still be increased to 30% by local governments.
Still, some activities remain prohibited or limited. Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions in venue establishments continue to be disallowed.
Joining that list are indoor sports courts and venues, as well as indoor tourist attractions.
"In the case of specialized markets of the Department of Tourism," Palace said, "such as staycations without age restrictions, they shall be allowed at such capacities, protocols and restrictions, as may be imposed by the DOT."
Gatherings for funeral services for persons who died of causes other than COVID-19, and for the cremation of those who died from the disease, shall be allowed but limited only to the immediate family members.
The Philippines continues to face a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
On September 23, health authorities reported 17,411 more cases to bring the country's total to 2.43 million.
There had also been 37,405 fatalities since the pandemic hit last year.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health reports 17,411 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's overall count to 2,434,753.
- Active cases: 165,790 or 6.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 14,090, bringing the number to 2,231,558
- Deaths: 177, or now 37,405 in total
The Department of Health registers 15,592 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 2,417,419.
- Active cases: 162,580 or 6.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 24,059, bringing the number to 2,217,611
- Deaths: 154, or now 37,228 in total
The Department of Health logs an additional 23,134 COVID-19 infections, the second highest daily increase in cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Active cases: 184,088 or 7.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 27,024 or, bringing total to 2,126,879
- Deaths: 255, raising toll to 36,583
The Department of Health authorities reports 20,336 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 2,324,475.
- Active cases: 188,108 or 8.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,028, bringing the number to 2,100,039
- Deaths: 310, or now 36,328 in total
With 8,127 new coronavirus infections reported Thursday, the Philippines' coronavirus tally is now at 1,627,816.
- Recoveries: 4,343 new; 1,532,494 total
- Deaths: 196 new; 28,427 total
- Active cases: 66,895 or 4.1% total
Ngayong 4 PM, Agosto 5, 2021, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 8,127 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 4,343 na gumaling at 196 na pumanaw.— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 5, 2021
Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 4.1% (66,895) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/EZPxpdCd0X
