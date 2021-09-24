Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30

This September 2020 photo shows The Mansion in Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force has placed three more areas under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions, Malacañang announced.

Palace said the updated quarantine status of Abra, Baguio City, and Bohol would take effect starting Friday, September 24, until September 30.

The province of Ilocos Norte, meanwhile, would be downgraded from modified enhanced community quarantine to GCQ.

As such, indoor dine-in services may operate at 20% capacity in the three areas, while outdoor dine-in at 50%.

Personal care services such as beauty salons, barbershops and nail spas may also take in up to 30% venue capacity.

"Business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10% points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue/seating capacity, whichever is applicable," the Palace added.

Outdoor tourist sites are allowed to operate at 30% capacity, given minimum public health standards are observed.

On religious gatherings, the Palace said places of worship could take in up to 10% sitting capacity. This could still be increased to 30% by local governments.

Still, some activities remain prohibited or limited. Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions in venue establishments continue to be disallowed.

Joining that list are indoor sports courts and venues, as well as indoor tourist attractions.

"In the case of specialized markets of the Department of Tourism," Palace said, "such as staycations without age restrictions, they shall be allowed at such capacities, protocols and restrictions, as may be imposed by the DOT."

Gatherings for funeral services for persons who died of causes other than COVID-19, and for the cremation of those who died from the disease, shall be allowed but limited only to the immediate family members.

The Philippines continues to face a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

On September 23, health authorities reported 17,411 more cases to bring the country's total to 2.43 million.

There had also been 37,405 fatalities since the pandemic hit last year.