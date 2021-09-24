PNP to deploy personnel to assist in registration sites as voter sign-up deadline nears
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police General Guillermo Eleazar ordered cops to ensure that health protocols are being observed in voter registration sites as the period of sign-ups for the 2022 elections enters its final week.
“Only one week is left and the voter’s registration for the 2022 elections will end so we are expecting flocking of our countrymen to registration sites to beat the deadline,” the PNP chief said in Filipino.
Eleazar said he directed chiefs of police and area commanders to expect more people heading to registration sites and deploy “enough number of personnel” in these areas to make sure orderly conduct of voter sign-ups amid the threat of Delta variant.
He also noted reports that registration sites have been crowded due to registrants that line up in the wee hours of the morning, resulting in hours of waiting.
Voter registration for the 2022 polls will end on September 30, although several groups and bills have also been filed to urge the Commission on Elections to extend the sign-up period.
The Comelec has also opened up registration sites in various malls.
Also on Friday, the House of Representatives Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms approved the bill seeking to extend voter registration period until October 31.
Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo has previously said they are considering extending registration by one week, after the filing of Certificate of Candidacy which will be on October 1 to 8. — Kristine Joy Patag
