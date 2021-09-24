




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP to deploy personnel to assist in registration sites as voter sign-up deadline nears
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 12:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP to deploy personnel to assist in registration sites as voter sign-up deadline nears
Individuals queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021). 
STAR  /  Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police General Guillermo Eleazar ordered cops to ensure that health protocols are being observed in voter registration sites as the period of sign-ups for the 2022 elections enters its final week.



“Only one week is left and the voter’s registration for the 2022 elections will end so we are expecting flocking of our countrymen to registration sites to beat the deadline,” the PNP chief said in Filipino.





Eleazar said he directed chiefs of police and area commanders to expect more people heading to registration sites and deploy “enough number of personnel” in these areas to make sure orderly conduct of voter sign-ups amid the threat of Delta variant.



He also noted reports that registration sites have been crowded due to registrants that line up in the wee hours of the morning, resulting in hours of waiting.



Voter registration for the 2022 polls will end on September 30, although several groups and bills have also been filed to urge the Commission on Elections to extend the sign-up period.



The Comelec has also opened up registration sites in various malls.



Also on Friday, the House of Representatives Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms approved the bill seeking to extend voter registration period until October 31.



Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo has previously said they are considering extending registration by one week, after the filing of Certificate of Candidacy which will be on October 1 to 8.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      GUILLERMO ELEAZAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL ELECTIONS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 21, 2021 - 6:35pm                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 21, 2021 - 6:35pm                              


                              
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will announce his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections on Wednesday, September 22, News5 reports.



Moreno will be running alongside Dr. Willie Ong, it also reports.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 11:38am                              


                              
Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson officially launch their election tandem for the 2022 polls.



Lacson will be seeking the presidency while Sotto is running for vice president.



The Cusi wing of the administration PDP-Laban party is holding a national convention in Pampanga on the same day.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:35pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to run for vice president, his spokesperson Harry Roque says in a press briefing.



Roque says the president told him Wednesday afternoon that "things are clear now, I will run [for] vice president."



The new decision comes after Roque said Duterte told members of the Cabinet that he would not push through with running if his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte decides to run for president. That declaration was supposedly edited out of the recording of the president's weekly briefings, which are aired late at night.



Mayor Duterte, in a statement on Wednesday, said she should be left out of talks of her father's vice-presidential run, supposedly with Sen. Christopher Go.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 24, 2021 - 4:10pm                              


                              
"E di wow," Sen. Risa Hontiveros says of administration PDP-Laban's announcement that President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be its vice-presidential canddiate in 2022.



Hontiveros acknoweldges parties pick their candidates through their own processes, "but it seems some gatekeepers in PDP-Laban have turned Ka Nene [Pimentel]’s original party into a 'zombie' institution which is only performing rituals empty of substance and principle."



Referencing Duterte's last-minute decision to run for president in 2016, Hontiveros says "it is still early in the day."



"Perhaps, by midnight the president would have changed his mind at least four to five times."

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 22, 2021 - 10:36am                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she is honored to be included in the minority Liberal Party's potential list of senatorial candidates in 2022.



"We, in my party, Akbayan, are also in the process of  developing and uniting alternative choices of leaders for the 2022 Elections. Our lines of communication have always been open to other parties — including LP, our old coalition partner — to strengthen our alliances," she also says.



"Akbayan is charting its own course and remains committed to building a united front that recognizes, in the fullest sense, the responsibility of fighting for and maintaining democratic principles."

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The satisfaction rating of President Duterte reached an all-time high of 84 percent in November 2020, but dropped to 75 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over &lsquo;misused&rsquo; SBMA funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over ‘misused’ SBMA funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has threatened to file a case against Sen. Richard Gordon over funds that were allegedly misused when the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Education to demand the delivery of P5.53 billion worth of computer hardware...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines vows to resolve maritime dispute with Palau
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines vows to resolve maritime dispute with Palau


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. highlighted the Philippines’ commitment to resolving the pending maritime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30


                              

                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Palace said the updated quarantine status of Abra, Baguio City, and Bohol would take effect starting September 24 to 30....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, a right-wing party founded by former President Ferdinand Marcos, nominated the late dictator’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 728,910 more Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 728,910 more Pfizer doses


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
This shipment adds to the earlier 561,600 and 940,680 doses that were delivered to the country this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. JV Ejercito is eyeing a comeback at the Senate in the 2022 polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec open to extension of voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec open to extension of voter registration


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The joint congressional oversight committee on elections is urging the Commission on Elections to extend voter registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with