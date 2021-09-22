




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 10:40am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte addresses virtually the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York.
AFP / Spencer Platt / Pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the United Nations during its 76th General Assembly, calling the international body “inadequate” in the face of global crises.



Duterte also called on the UN to reform, particularly its 15-member Security Council, which he said is “neither democratic nor transparent in its representation and processes.”





“Many member states have spoken firmly and we agree: This simply is not right. If the UN is to lead the world out of the many crises we face, things need to change. The UN must empower itself, by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope for humanity,” Duterte said in a recorded address.



The UN Security Council is primarily responsible to maintain international peace and security.



China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are its permanent members, while its remaining 10 members — elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly — are Estonia, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.



Duterte has a long history of criticizing the UN, with him having once said that the world body had “no purpose” and that it has not been able to prevent wars or massacres from happening.



The president has also once threatened to withdraw the Philippines from the UN in response to appeals from two of the body’s human rights experts to stop extrajudicial killings in his administration’s flagship campaign against illegal drugs. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The word war between President Duterte and Sen. Richard Gordon rages on, with the Chief Executive bringing up a litany of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malaca&ntilde;ang in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malacañang in 2022


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Moreno will make the official announcement on Wednesday, September 22, but news of the planned tandem broke on Tuesday e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Red Cross books open for scrutiny&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Red Cross books open for scrutiny’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was unfazed by President Duterte’s continued attacks against him, the Philippine Red Cross and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that his department will issue a lookout order against Ongpin as police have slapped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases &ndash; experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases – experts


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is a slowdown in the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, experts said, but the public must continue to observe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 40% vax target per country hangs &ndash; World Bank, WHO, WTO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% vax target per country hangs – World Bank, WHO, WTO


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The target of inoculating at least 40 percent of the population of every country hangs in the balance as vaccine access remains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd seeks PNP help vs online cheating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd seeks PNP help vs online cheating


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has joined government interventions against online social media groups that were created to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bongbong seeks aid for ailing firms in lockdown areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bongbong seeks aid for ailing firms in lockdown areas


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked the government to provide firms in granular lockdown areas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT named Philippine&rsquo;s Most Outstanding Telco by Asiamoney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT named Philippine’s Most Outstanding Telco by Asiamoney


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Inc. has been hailed as the most outstanding telecommunications company in the country by financial magazine Asiamo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3,093 families affected by granular lockdowns in NCR &ndash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3,093 families affected by granular lockdowns in NCR – MMDA


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 3,000 families have been affected by granular lockdowns across Metro Manila, the chairman of the Metropolitan Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with