CHR joins calls to extend voter registration

This Feb. 4, 2021 photo shows voter registration at the Comelec office in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Friday joined the growing call urging the Commission of Elections to extend the deadline of voter registration for the 2022 elections.

In a statement, CHR said the voter registration should be extended for “at least a month” after the current September 30 deadline.

“It would encourage people to register and would enable them to fully exercise their constitutionally-recognized fundamental right to suffrage and political participation,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said.

“The CHR asserts that eligible voters must be given the opportunity to register safely and to avoid any case of voter disenfranchisement,” she added.

De Guia said there are valid concerns that prevent people from going out to register, such as the fear of contracting COVID-19 or the lack of financial means to travel from their homes to designated precincts.

The commission also called on the poll body to give reasonable accommodations to people deprived of liberty, persons with disability and older persons, and others who experience difficulties in registering for the elections.

Comelec earlier said it would not extend voter registration due to time constraints despite calls from the Senate and House of Representatives to extend the deadline to October 31.