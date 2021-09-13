US Marine Corps chief meets with Philippine counterparts in first visit since 2017
MANILA, Philippines — The commandant of the United States Marine Corps recently met with Philippine military leaders to discuss the importance of the decades-long alliance between Manila and Washington, the US Embassy said on Monday.
Gen. David Berger, commandant of the US Marine Corps, visited Manila on September 10 to 11.
Berger met with Armed Forces of the Philippines vice chief Lt. Gen. Erickson Gloria, Philippine Navy flag-officer-in-command Rear Adm. Adeluis Bordado and Philippine Marine Corps commandant Maj. Gen. Ariel Casulitan.
Recently I visited with Philippine armed forces leaders to reaffirm U.S. commitment to the Philippine alliance and the Indo-Pacific. Our defense cooperation has been the cornerstone of 70 years of close partnership with the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/vpF9ZeyRYz— David H. Berger (@CMC_MarineCorps) September 11, 2021
“This is a very important trip for me to visit leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in person,” Berger said in a statement.
The US Marines chief also met with the US Embassy leadership, including American marines assigned to the embassy.
Berger's visit to the country is the first of a US Marine Corps commandant since August 2017, according to the US Embassy.
During his visit to the country, Berger said the Philippines-US alliance is important in "maintaining peace and stability in the region, while improving interoperability to respond to crisis and contingencies."
In his meeting with Philippine counterpart Gen. Caculitan, Berger also talked about opportunities for future engagements.
This included future bilateral exercises, including Kamandag and Balikatan.
“Our defense cooperation has been the cornerstone of 70 years of close and strengthening partnership," Berger said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirm the importance of the Philippines-United States bilateral relationship, the US Department of State says.
The two top diplomats also highlighted the 70th anniversary of the alliance and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
"Secretary Blinken also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the South China Sea, and reiterated calls on the People’s Republic of China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention," the US state department spokesperson Ned Price says.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Manila as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said the Pentagon chief will have a formal meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss several issues concerning security and relations.
These include the Visiting Forces Agreement and the West Philippine Sea.
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday as part of the latter's official visit to Southeast Asia.
Austin's visit to Manila highlights the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US, the Office of the President says in a statement.
Executive Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and Presidential Assistant on Foregin Affairs Robert Borje are also expected to attent the courtesy call.
READ: Statement on US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Courtesy Call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on 29 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/A1OzhNFNgO— Presidential Communications Operations Office (@pcoogov) July 28, 2021
Speaking at the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomes Washington’s open support for the July 2016 Arbitral Award and its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty.
"It is binding international law and the most authoritative application of UNCLOS on the maritime entitlements of features in the South China Sea. As such, it contributes to the rules-based order in ASEAN and benefits all the countries that use the vital artery that is the South China Sea. The rest is bluster," Locsin says.
