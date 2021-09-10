




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 10:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling
In this Sept. 10, 2021 photo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
US Secretary Antony Blinken via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Washington's top diplomat reiterated calls on Beijing to comply with the July 2016 arbitral ruling pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



The landmark ruling invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. discussed this in a meeting on Friday (Manila time).






US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken "underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the South China Sea."



"And of course the Philippines is a strong supporter of the rules-based international order, including the freedom of navigation, and we'll certainly be talking about that," Blinken said during Locsin's visit.



Five years after the arbitral award, Beijing continues to reject the ruling and claims "indisputable sovereignty" over the South China Sea.



Locsin and Blinken also talked about COVID-19, economic engagement and human rights, according to Price.



The two top diplomats reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the United States, Price said.



Manila and Washington recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of their alliance, as well as the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.



In July, President Rodrigo Duterte recalled his order to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the country's long-term ally and former colonizer.



This pronouncement came after a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 10, 2021 - 9:35am                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 10, 2021 - 9:35am                              


                              
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirm the importance of the Philippines-United States bilateral relationship, the US Department of State says.



The two top diplomats also highlighted the 70th anniversary of the alliance and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



"Secretary Blinken also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the South China Sea, and reiterated calls on the People’s Republic of China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention," the US state department spokesperson Ned Price says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:23pm                              


                              
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Manila as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said the Pentagon chief will have a formal meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss several issues concerning security and relations.



These include the Visiting Forces Agreement and the West Philippine Sea.




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 28, 2021 - 10:06pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday as part of the latter's official visit to Southeast Asia.



Austin's visit to Manila highlights the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US, the Office of the President says in a statement.



Executive Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and Presidential Assistant on Foregin Affairs Robert Borje are also expected to attent the courtesy call.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 14, 2021 - 3:12pm                              


                              
Speaking at the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomes Washington’s open support for the July 2016 Arbitral Award and its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty.



"It is binding international law and the most authoritative application of UNCLOS on the maritime entitlements of features in the South China Sea. As such, it contributes to the rules-based order in ASEAN and benefits all the countries that use the vital artery that is the South China Sea. The rest is bluster," Locsin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:47pm                              


                              
As the Philippines and United States commemorate the 75th year of their diplomatic ties, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law says Washington "is and will forever remain dedicated."



Speaking at the US Embassy's celebration of 2021 US Independence Day, Law says he has confidence that the ties between the longtime allies will continue to prosper and thrive.



"Through wars, natural disasters, pandemics, and whatever else may come our way, the US-Philippine relationship is — as Ambassador Romualdez would like to say — Thriving at 75," he says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
