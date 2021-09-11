




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines logs new record-high 26,603 COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs new record-high 26,603 COVID-19 cases
At least 700 market vendors line-up to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 6, 2021.
The STAR / Victor Martin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged once again its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with health authorities reporting Saturday 26,303 new infections, pushing the total to 2,206,021.



    
	
  • Active cases: 185,706 or 8.4% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 16,013, bringing the number to 1,985,337
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 79, or now 34,978 in total
    • 




Duterte threatens to cut gov't dealings with Red Cross



    
	
  • President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to end all government transactions with the Philippine Red Cross, which Sen. Dick Gordon chairs, unless they allow themselves to be audited by state auditors.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The threat comes as Gordon, who also chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, continues to lead the investigation into the government's spending for pandemic supplies.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Among the transactions that may be affected should Duterte make good on his threat is the partnership between the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and the PRC for COVID-19 testing, which has brought down the cost of tests from the humanitarian organization to the cheapest in the market.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Duterte also refused to categorically advise against the use of ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, even as he acknowledged that there is scant evidence to support it for this use.
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Sara to seek reelection as Davao City mayor&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Sara to seek reelection as Davao City mayor’


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After announcing her decision not to run for president, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has opted to seek reelection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines won&rsquo;t sign MPAs with shady consolidators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines won’t sign MPAs with shady consolidators


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said Thursday that the Philippine government would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A leaked video of a September 7 meeting of the IATF showed Roque berating Dr. Maricar Limpin after the latter pleaded against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Booster after 6-8 months eyed for health frontliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Booster after 6-8 months eyed for health frontliners


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vaccine expert panel member is pushing for the administration of booster shots to health care workers directly handling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Duterte adviser Yang, Pharmally execs surface at Senate hearing amid controversy                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Duterte adviser Yang, Pharmally execs surface at Senate hearing amid controversy


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Five Pharmally executives and former presidential adviser Michael Yang finally surfaced at a Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Setting the gold standard: BOC secures its third Gold Trailblazer Award in the PGS pathway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Setting the gold standard: BOC secures its third Gold Trailblazer Award in the PGS pathway


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs bagged its third Gold Trailblazer Award as they passed the Proficiency Stage of the Performance Governance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US honors 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of attacks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US honors 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of attacks


                              

                                                                  By AndrÃ©a Bambino |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
America marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday with solemn ceremonies given added poignancy by the recent chaotic withdrawal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte refuses to discourage ivermectin to treat COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte refuses to discourage ivermectin to treat COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte, while acknowledging that there is scant evidence to support the use of ivermectin as a treatment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-top cop Sinas back in gov&rsquo;t as Duterte&rsquo;s undersecretary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-top cop Sinas back in gov’t as Duterte’s undersecretary


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas is back in government after President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate all government transactions with the Philippine Red Cross if it continues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with