




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
OCTA attests to accuracy of projections
                        

                           
Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
OCTA attests to accuracy of projections
OCTA fellow Guido David defended their data, which he said has a margin of error of only five percent, and their projections, which were 100 percent accurate.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The OCTA Research Group has stood firm on the accuracy of its data and projections on COVID-19 that are widely credited in the media and used by policy makers for pandemic response, but are being questioned by some congressmen.



OCTA fellow Guido David defended their data, which he said has a margin of error of only five percent, and their projections, which were 100 percent accurate.



“The level of error we’re seeing is only five percent. And we have validated it with studies that it’s five percent (margin of) error,” he told congressmen during the inquiry of the House committee on good government and public accountability.



“Our projections and our models have 100 percent surge detection accuracy. The important matter is our models predicted a surge, and it happened. We only projected a surge three times and it all happened,” David stressed.



During the hearing, congressmen questioned the accuracy of data from OCTA.



“We have not gotten anything from them and people are in desperate need of some assurance but what they release is not 100 percent accurate,” Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza alleged.



The Buhay party-list representative even proposed to the House to stop the group from releasing its reports and projections to the public that he said have only been creating panic.



“I’m urging my colleagues, let us bar this OCTA from making any pronouncement,” he suggested.



Deputy minority leader Stella Quimbo, for her part, said the margin of error of OCTA’s data could be more than five percent.



The Marikina City representative presented a data sheet listing OCTA’s projections in contrast with the Department of Health (DOH)’s data since June last year, which showed that the margin of error reached as high as 79 percent.



She specifically cited the data last March when OCTA projected that the Philippines would log 5,000 to 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of the same month. But the country would later log an average of 8,971 daily infections in the said period or a variance of 79.4 percent.



Quimbo, a former econometrician, said that while the group had projections that were under the five percent margin of error, it had at least six projections that were over that margin.



“This is a big variance in the margin of error,” the economist-lawmaker pointed out.



But David insisted that their five percent margin of error has been validated in studies.



“Sometimes a trend will vary or a lot of trends will vary,” David said, adding that the large percent variances showed by Quimbo were “under-projections” that don’t affect the group’s prediction of surge in COVID-19 cases.



OCTA founder Ranjit Rye, an assistant professor of political science at the University of the Philippines, also explained to lawmakers that their data “largely come from the DOH.”



“We like to reiterate we are an independent scientific group, not a medical group and one of our research objectives – our agenda is to do data analytics for COVID-19 so we get our data solely from official source which is the Department of Health,” he pointed out.



Rye also clarified that they first submit their data and projections to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) before they release it publicly.



The congressmen also questioned the source of funding of the independent research group.



Rye stressed that OCTA is “self-funded” and never received funding from the government, adding that they started the research group as an “advocacy” and only started to accept commissioned work to sustain it.



“As of now, OCTA is self-funded – (with) funds that we generated along with other fellows. We are now starting our public opinion research work, and slowly – hopefully – it will pick up and generate some more funds (with which) to continue our advocacy. If that will not work, then we will close down the research – that part,” he told lawmakers.



“The initial survey we had was out of pocket, but (for) the succeeding surveys we had some subscribers like any fledgling public opinion research. Our non-commissioned survey still holds. We still have seed funds for that for at least two surveys. We already prepared that. We don’t know if we’re going to have another one,” Rye added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrest warrants out vs Michael Yang, Pharmally execs for ducking Senate hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrest warrants out vs Michael Yang, Pharmally execs for ducking Senate hearings


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yang and the Pharmally officers were cited in contempt of the committee “and ordered arrested and detained at the Office...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nalugi kami': Local maker answered call for masks but deliveries 'pushed out, delayed' by gov't
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nalugi kami': Local maker answered call for masks but deliveries 'pushed out, delayed' by gov't


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local firm, which took a gamble and ventured into mask production at the government's urging, was supposed to make P1.3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdowns deferred, Metro Manila under MECQ 'until September 15'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdowns deferred, Metro Manila under MECQ 'until September 15'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I made the announcement in principle so that people would know what to expect," Roque said Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 18,012 more COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 18,012 more COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new coronavirus cases pushed the country's total to 2,121,308.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hundreds to attend PDP-Laban convention as COVID-19 cases surge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hundreds to attend PDP-Laban convention as COVID-19 cases surge


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the country experiences its worst spike in coronavirus cases, the faction of PDP-Laban led by Energy Secretary Alfonso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte's PDP-Laban asks Comelec: Declare Pacquiao faction illegal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte's PDP-Laban asks Comelec: Declare Pacquiao faction illegal


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The feud between two factions within the ruling PDP-Laban continued to heat up yesterday as the group supportive of President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina slams Luzon; Kiko enters PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina slams Luzon; Kiko enters PAR


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is expected to bring heavy to torrential rain over Southern Tagalog as it crosses Luzon today,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate orders PNP, NBI: Find supplier of missing AK-47s
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate orders PNP, NBI: Find supplier of missing AK-47s


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 The Senate has ordered the Philippine National Police  and National Bureau of Investigation  to locate the supplier of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government execs face graft raps over health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government execs face graft raps over health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A non-profit organization yesterday filed graft charges against government officials led by presidential spokesman Harry Roque...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR sets $4.65 million project to address COVID-19  waste
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR sets $4.65 million project to address COVID-19  waste


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is set to implement a project with a funding of $4.65 million to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with