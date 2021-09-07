




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
After ex-Duterte adviser Yang flouts 2 subpoenas, Senate to issue warrant for his arrest
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 11:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
After ex-Duterte adviser Yang flouts 2 subpoenas, Senate to issue warrant for his arrest
In this file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen with his economic adviser Michael Yang.
Presidential Photo  /  Toto Lozano
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senators say they will issue a warrant of arrest compelling Michael Yang, former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, to attend the next installment of the Blue Ribbon Committee's hearing on reported "deficiencies" in pandemic spending. 



Yang was also cited in contempt by the panel on Tuesday for flouting two subpoenas to attend its hearing. The warrant for Yang's arrest will require the signature of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who told Philstar.com that he intends to sign the document. 





Senators are currently looking into the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. which bagged the largest pandemic contracts with the government worth a total of P8.68 billion, edging out more established firms despite being incorporated only in September 2019 with a paid-up capital of P625,000. 






Sen. Hontiveros last week bared warrants of arrest for Pharmally International Holding Company executives in Taiwan for alleged financial crimes. 



Yang has been linked to the firm through a 2017 video of him meeting with its executives along with President Duterte in Davao City. 






He has also been linked to a certain Zheng Bingqiang who is wanted for supposed involvement with alleged stock manipulation by the chairman of Pharmally International Holding Company. 



Hontiveros told reporters last week that Zheng is a close business associate of Yang's, presenting news reports which identify him as chairman of Xiamen Full Win Group of Companies. Yang, also identified Yang Hong Min, sits as chairman of the company's local counterpart, Philippine Full Win Group of Companies. 



The Blue Ribbon staff said it first attempted to serve a subpoena to Yang on September 2 ahead of Tuesday's hearing through the Philippine Full Win Group of Companies but were told that he was no longer associated with the firm. 



The staff attempted again to serve a subpoena the following day at his registered place of residence in Forbes Park, Makati but were turned away by a certain Romy Leondia, a driver who refused to accept the subpoena and said there was no Micheal Yang residing there.



"While talking with Mr. Leondia, an insurance company courier arrived with a document for a certain Nancy Yang," Rodolfo Quimbo, director-general of Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management, relayed to senators. "Mr. Leondia told the courier that there is no Nancy Yang in the household as well."  



Quimbo said the subpoena was eventually left with the driver. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is more flexible. Where there is an infection, there will be a lockdown. We need a flexible policy, in the sense that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frustration aired over government COVID-19 response, priorities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frustration aired over government COVID-19 response, priorities


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ranking officials reacted with frustration, indignation and disbelief to allegations of corruption in the Duterte administration’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jolina strengthened from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon on Monday night and later on made landfall in Hernani, Eastern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte may approve pilot in-person classes &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte may approve pilot in-person classes — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte may allow pilot in-person classes if these are conducted in areas with a low number of COVID-19 infections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace firm COA can audit Red Cross, questions pricing of RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace firm COA can audit Red Cross, questions pricing of RT-PCR tests


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has said the PRC is not under its jurisdiction and that it can only audit payments made by state-run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hundreds to attend PDP-Laban convention as COVID-19 cases surge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hundreds to attend PDP-Laban convention as COVID-19 cases surge


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As the country experiences its worst spike in coronavirus cases, the faction of PDP-Laban led by Energy Secretary Alfonso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 For 'granular' lockdown to work, Philippines needs accurate COVID-19 data &mdash; WHO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For 'granular' lockdown to work, Philippines needs accurate COVID-19 data — WHO


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"For us to do effective granular lockdowns, it needs to be based on very good epidemiological data so we can maximize its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila police net sellers of fake swab test results, vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila police net sellers of fake swab test results, vaccination cards


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“I expect the continued aggressive campaign of our police not only against those who make and sell fake vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila courts to remain closed to users until end of September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila courts to remain closed to users until end of September


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite the National Capital Region shifting to looser quarantine protocols on September 8, all Metro Manila courts, except...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP personnel placed on alert ahead of Typhoon Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP personnel placed on alert ahead of Typhoon Jolina


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"In the midst of another typhoon threat, I have instructed our police in the areas affected by tropical storm Jolina to liaise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with