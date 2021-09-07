After ex-Duterte adviser Yang flouts 2 subpoenas, Senate to issue warrant for his arrest

In this file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen with his economic adviser Michael Yang.

MANILA, Philippines — Senators say they will issue a warrant of arrest compelling Michael Yang, former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, to attend the next installment of the Blue Ribbon Committee's hearing on reported "deficiencies" in pandemic spending.

Yang was also cited in contempt by the panel on Tuesday for flouting two subpoenas to attend its hearing. The warrant for Yang's arrest will require the signature of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who told Philstar.com that he intends to sign the document.

Senators are currently looking into the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. which bagged the largest pandemic contracts with the government worth a total of P8.68 billion, edging out more established firms despite being incorporated only in September 2019 with a paid-up capital of P625,000.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee resumes its hearing on "deficiencies" in pandemic spending earlier flagged by state auditors. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/lk2RrUQkCH — Bella Perez-Rubio (@BellaPerezRubio) September 7, 2021

Sen. Hontiveros last week bared warrants of arrest for Pharmally International Holding Company executives in Taiwan for alleged financial crimes.

Yang has been linked to the firm through a 2017 video of him meeting with its executives along with President Duterte in Davao City.

He has also been linked to a certain Zheng Bingqiang who is wanted for supposed involvement with alleged stock manipulation by the chairman of Pharmally International Holding Company.

Hontiveros told reporters last week that Zheng is a close business associate of Yang's, presenting news reports which identify him as chairman of Xiamen Full Win Group of Companies. Yang, also identified Yang Hong Min, sits as chairman of the company's local counterpart, Philippine Full Win Group of Companies.

The Blue Ribbon staff said it first attempted to serve a subpoena to Yang on September 2 ahead of Tuesday's hearing through the Philippine Full Win Group of Companies but were told that he was no longer associated with the firm.

The staff attempted again to serve a subpoena the following day at his registered place of residence in Forbes Park, Makati but were turned away by a certain Romy Leondia, a driver who refused to accept the subpoena and said there was no Micheal Yang residing there.

"While talking with Mr. Leondia, an insurance company courier arrived with a document for a certain Nancy Yang," Rodolfo Quimbo, director-general of Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management, relayed to senators. "Mr. Leondia told the courier that there is no Nancy Yang in the household as well."

Quimbo said the subpoena was eventually left with the driver.