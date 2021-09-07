




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina
                        

                           
September 7, 2021 | 7:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Masbate, Samar due to Typhoon Jolina
This satellite image shows Typhoon Jolina as it emerges over the Samar Sea.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 has been raised over parts of Masbate, Samar and Biliran as Typhoon Jolina crosses the island municipalities of Samar province.



Jolina strengthened from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon on Monday night and later on made landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar.





The weather disturbance also made landfall over Daram, Samar at 2 a.m. and Sto Niño, Samar at 3:40 a.m. 



State weather bureau PAGASA said the tropical cyclone was located over the coastal waters of Sto. Niño, Samar at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.



Jolina packs maximum winds of 120 kph and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.



PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:



Signal No. 3



(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • Eastern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Dimasalang, Uson, Cawayan, Esperanza, Mobo)
    • 
	
  • Ticao Island
    • 
	
  • Extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, San Isidro)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Maripipi, Almeria)
    • 
	
  • Northern and central portions of Samar (City of Catbalogan, Tarangnan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga, San Sebastian, Hinabangan, Pagsanghan, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jorge, Calbayog City)
    • 




Signal No. 2



(Damaging gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • the rest of Masbate
    • 
	
  • Burias Island
    • 
	
  • western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato, Calabanga)
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Santa Cruz)
    • 
	
  • southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, Calauag, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon)
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera)
    • 
	
  • rest of Biliran
    • 
	
  • western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, Mondragon)
    • 
	
  • rest of Samar
    • 
	
  • central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Maslog, Dolores, Giporlos)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Ormoc City, Kananga, Carigara, Jaro, Dagami, Julita, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tanauan, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Barugo, San Miguel, Alangalang, Dulag, Tunga, Babatngon, Capoocan)
    • 




Signal No. 1



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • rest of Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • rest of Quezon
    • 
	
  • Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Batangas (Santo Tomas, Lipa City, San Jose, Batangas City, Ibaan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, Cuenca, San Pascual)
    • 
	
  • rest of Marinduque
    • 
	
  • rest of Romblon
    • 
	
  • northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)
    • 
	
  • rest of Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Cebu (Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan)
    • 
	
  • Camotes and Bantayan Islands
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)
    • 
	
  • extreme northern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas City)
    • 




What to expect



Heavy rainfall



    
	
  • Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over: Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon and Masbate
    • 
	
  • Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over: the southern portion of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas
    • 




Severe winds



    
	
  • Destructive typhoon-force winds in areas under Signal No. 3
    • 
	
  • Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2
    • 




Coastal inundation



    
	
  • Storm surge of up to 0.5 to 1 meter over: Eastern Samar, Samar and Masbate
    • 
	
  • Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) over: seaboards of areas under Signals No. 2 and 3
    • 
	
  • Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over: seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the remaining seaboards of Visayas and the northern eastern seaboards of Mindanao
    • 




Jolina is forecast to weaken into a severe tropical storm as it moves over the Samar Sea and passes over or close to the island municipalities of Samar and the northern coast of Biliran.



PAGASA said the typhoon will make another landfall over the vicinity of Masbate (mainland or Ticao Island) within the next 12 hours. It is also forecast to make landfalls in the vicinity of southeastern Quezon by Tuesday night or Wednesday early morning and another one in the vicinity of northern Quezon by Wednesday afternoon.






Forecast track



    
	
  • Wednesday morning: Over the coastal waters of San Andres, Quezon
    • 
	
  • Thursday morning: In the vicinity of Capas, Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: 50 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
    • 




As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 7, 2021 - 9:08am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 7, 2021 - 9:08am                              


                              
Typhoon Jolina continues to move over Samar Sea towards Masbate, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 7 a.m., Jolina was located over the waters of Almagro, Samar with winds of 120 kph and gusts of 150 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.



PAGASA says Jolina will make landfall in the vicinity of Masbate within the next 12 hours.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 7, 2021 - 7:05am                              


                              
Typhoon Jolina is now crossing the island municipalities of Samar province after emerging over the Samar Sea.



State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone packs maximum winds of 120 kph and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.



At 4 a.m., Jolina was located over the coastal waters of Sto. Niño, Samar.




                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
Tropical Depression Jolina slightly intensifies as it moves over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA says.



At 10 a.m., Jolina was located 205 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 230 km east northeast of Surigao City, with winds of 55kp and gusts of 70 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.



Tropical Cyclonw Wind Signal No. 1 is up in Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Samar Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 8:41am                              


                              
The low pressure area east of Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression Jolina at 2 a.m. on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 300 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 310 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte with winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.



Tropical Cycline Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
