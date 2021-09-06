




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
PNP, PDEA personnel face criminal raps over Commonwealth shootout
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 3:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP, PDEA personnel face criminal raps over Commonwealth shootout
Inter-agency investigators gather evidence and inspect the lifeless body found inside a van following a bungled encounter between operatives of the PNP and PDEA at a fastfood chain along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2020. 
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal complaints against Philippine National Police officers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel over a botched anti-drug operation in February where four people died.



The NBI, the agency assigned by President Rodrigo Duterte to probe the shootout between government agents, filed homicide complaints or violation of Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code against four PDEA agents and one police officer before the Department of Justice.





A PDEA agent and eight police officers are also facing complaints of attempted homicide, under Article 249 of the RPC.



Several police officers are also facing complaints direct assault with physical injuries, direct assault with less serious physical injuries and direct assault, robbery and conniving or consenting to evasion.



A PDEA agent was also slapped with a complaint for falsification of documents.



The NBI’s full complaint has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.



Police, PDEA clash at Quezon City mall



The case stemmed from the clash between PDEA and PNP agents outside Ever Gotesco Mall along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in what was initially described as a “misencounter.” Two police officers, a PDEA agent and a PDEA informant were killed in the shooting.



Police Gen. Debold Sinas, then PNP chief, and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva asserted that there was coordination between their personnel. They also said it was too early in their joint investigation to draw any conclusions on why anti-drug personnel ended up shooting at each other.



Homicide



The following PDEA agents face homicide complaints over the death of Police Cpl. Eric Elvin Garado:



    
	
  PDEA Agent Khee Maricar Pornobi Rodas
    • 
	
  PDEA Agent Jelou Juanitez Satiniaman
    • 
	
  PDEA Agent Jeffrey Panhon Baguidudol
    • 




PDEA Agent Romeo Asuncion is facing a homicide complaint for the death of Police Cpl. Lauro De Guzman.



The NBI meanwhile filed a homicide complaint against Police Cpl. Alvin Borja for the death of PDEA Agent Rankin Gano.



The bureau however has not identified respondents over the death of Untong Matalnas, the fourth fatality in the incident, and only indicated John/Jane Doe as perpetrators.



Attempted homicide



The NBI filed an attempted homicide complaint against PDEA Agent Jelou Juanitez Satiniaman for gunshot wounds sustained by Police Lt. Ronnie Ereño.



For gunshot wounds sustained by PDEA agents Jeffrey Panhon Baguidudol and Martine Matthew, the NBI named the following police officers as respondents:



    
	
  Police Lt. Ronnie Ereño
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Alvin Borja
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Marlon Masiclat
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Ronilo Prepose
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Jason Corañez
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Aries Curit
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Marco Tapanan
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. James Dasalla
    • 




Assault



Three more police officers are facing complaints of direct assault with physical injuries, direct assault with less serious physical injuries and direct assault. They are:



    
	
  Police Maj. Sandie Caparroso
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Paul Christian Zacarias Gandeza
    • 
	
  Police Lt. Honey Besas
    • 




Falsification of documents



The NBI also filed a complaint of falsification of document under Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the RPC against PDEA Agent Jeffrey Baguidudol.



Robbery



The following police officers are facing complaints in violation of Article 293 of the RPC or robbery:



    
	
  Police Maj. Sandie Caparroso
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Paul Christian Zacarias Gandeza
    • 
	
  Police Lt. Honey Besas
    • 




Conniving or consenting to evasion



The NBI also filed complaints in violation of Article 223 of the RPC or "conniving". The rap pertains to "any public officer who shall consent to the escape of a prisoner in his custody or charge."



Four cops are facing this complaint. They are:



    
	
  Police Maj. Sandie Caparroso
    • 
	
  Police Cpl. Christopher Alvarez
    • 
	
  Police Lt. Honey Besas
    • 
	
  Police Lt. Ronnie Ereño
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

