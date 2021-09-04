




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 2:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will lift the restrictions imposed on travelers coming from 10 countries starting September 6, Malacañang announced on Saturday.



In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the pandemic task force to lift the ban on travelers coming from the following countries:



    
	
The travel ban was implemented in a bid to ward off the hyper contagious Delta variant, which is now driving a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.



“International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved ‘listing,’” Roque said.



Yellow, red lists



The pandemic task force also approved the adoption of “yellow” and “red” classifications, in addition to the “green list.” The classifications were based on the incidence rates and case counts of countries or territories.



Countries under the yellow list are tagged as moderate risk, while those under the red list are high risk.



Inbound international travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, with travel history within the last 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines from countries under yellow list need to undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival—10 days in a quarantine facility, while four days under home quarantine.



They will undergo RT-PCR testing on the seventh day. Notwithstanding a negative test result, they have to complete their facility quarantine for 10 days.



Meanwhile, inbound international travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, coming from or who have been to countries under red list will not be allowed to enter the Philippines.



Only Filipinos returning to the country via government-initiated repatriation, non-government-initiated repatriation, and Bayanihan flights may be allowed to enter the country. They also need to undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival. 



All passengers, whether Filipinos or foreigners, merely transiting through a red list country or jurisdiction shall not be deemed as having come from or having been to said place if they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by immigration authorities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

