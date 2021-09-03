Prioritize release of frontliners' benefits before building memorial wall â€” groups

Prioritize release of frontliners' benefits before building memorial wall — groups

Health workers attend to COVID-19 patients at the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital which was turned into an intensive care unit on Sept. 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The government should prioritize the release of the benefits promised to healthcare workers instead of building a memorial wall that will symbolize their heroism in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, groups said on Friday.

The government is planning to build a memorial wall for COVID-19 frontliners at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. It will feature a mural of frontliners leading the country’s battle against the pandemic and the names of fallen health workers.

The plan was announced at a time when employees of private and public medical facilities are protesting to express their anger over the non-payment of their benefits and the deplorable conditions of health workers.

Filipino Nurses United said the budget allocated to building a memorial wall—pegged between P2 to 5 million—is better spent on the needs of health workers.

“While we agree that the ‘fallen’ heroes should be given due recognition in time, FNU deems it more proper that the government rather use the proposed amount to pay the thousands of health workers still awaiting their benefits up to this time,” it said in a statement.

Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, shared the same sentiment.

“The best gesture is giving appropriate benefits to healthcare workers because that will show that we are truly valued,” Limpin said in Filipino during an interview with ABS-CBN’s “Teleradyo.”

For the Alliance of Health Workers, the government should express its appreciation to medical workers while they are still alive.

“They should pay attention to the health, safety, protection and welfare of health workers while they are still alive,” AHW President Robert Mendoza also told Teleradyo.

No funds for SRA

Health workers were also frustrated that the proposed 2022 budget of the health department does not include program funds for the SRA of health workers.

“As it were, the proposed COVID Response budget for 2022 is a glaring confirmation that the DOH, far from being the steward of health, in fact has no deep regard nor respect for nurses’ and other health workers’ rights; neither cognizant of the extreme hardships and sacrifices of the frontline health workers in the COVID-19 fight,” FNU said.

AHW’s Mendoza vowed that health workers will continue to protest until they receive their delayed benefits.

Limpin called on the government to act on their promise.

“We are not demanding so much. In fact, they are the ones who [promised] to give that. When they say something, they should fulfill it,” she added.

The Department of Health on Thursday said 99% of the P311 million-worth of special risk allowance has been disbursed to facilities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico