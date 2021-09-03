Philippines gets 180K more Pfizer COVID-19 jabs

The shipment containing 188,370 from the COVAX facility arrived on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received over 180,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday evening.

The shipment containing 188,370 was the latest donation from the COVAX facility.

This raised the country’s total vaccine doses to over 52 million COVID-19 jabs.

Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor, head of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 sub-task force on current operations, said the additional jabs will be deployed to areas that have yet to receive Pfizer shots.

“[This is to] prepare and train areas that haven’t received Pfizer doses yet,” he said in Filipino.

Vaccination updates