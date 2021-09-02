




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 6:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative
In this 2020 photo, devotees attend the first Friday of the month Mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Church-run Radyo Veritas on Thursday launched its 2022 election campaign that seeks a return of "morality and ethics" in governing a country where most identify as Catholic but many also remain impoverished.



Fr. Jerome Secillano said the "One Godly Vote" campaign will urge the electorate to make both among the standards of measuring candidates. 



"Legal and secular principles alone are not sufficient in addressing our country's ills," said Secillano, the campaign's convenor. "As it now stands, there is a great deal of leaving morality and ethics out of the public sphere."



The priest, who is a Radyo Veritas anchor, is also executive secretary of the public affairs committee of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.



He said the campaign would reach out to Catholic and non-Catholic voters, and would analyze pressing issues in the country through tapping experts in different fields. 



"[Filipinos] should not compromise their votes. They should shun money, they should not be cowed by intimidation," Secillano said, "they should not be swayed by empty, shallow and outrageous promises, and they need to hold on to the sacredness of their vote as if their choice is God’s choice to lead us to our future."



Not endorsement



Secillano, however, sought to make clear that the move is not geared towards an eventual support to particular candidates by the Philippine clergy, nor is it led by the CBCP.



The Catholic Church does not back bets unlike religious sects or groups in the country, and instead has always urged discernment among its faithful.



In 1986, Jaime Cardinal Sin of Manila did not officially endorse Corazon Aquino against then Ferdinand Marcos. But the towering figure in the revolt remarked the snap elections then was the "most crucial in the nation's history."



Secillano said society now seems to have embraced "the absence of the rule of law, disregard for basic human rights, dearth of morality and decency."



That remark, while with no particular reference, reflects the Church's position on controversial issues under the present administration — from President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs," to his tirades on his critics including those within the clergy.



RELATEDNo stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades



"[The Church] cannot and must not remain on the sidelines in the fight for human dignity, human rights, social justice and equality," Secillano added.  



New media



The convenor of the initiative said they will utilize media platforms to bring information to voters, considering movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. 



Secillano said it would include candidates' stand on issues, support for existing policies and proposed legislations, and a debate among the bets. 



Next year's elections are slated on May 9, with more than 61 million registered voters so far. 



Similar to Sin's remark in 1986, that in 2022 would prove to be another crucial one yet for the country battling one of Southeast Asia's worst virus outbreaks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      CATHOLIC CHURCH
                                                      RADYO VERITAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Right now it doesn't look doable because we can see that we don't want to add to those who are hungry...our objective is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new price cap for RT-PCR testing will take effect on September 6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since the Department of Budget and Management only approved a P19.68 billion budget for DOH’s COVID-19 response, there...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up — OCTA


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research said the capital region's reproduction rate stood at 1.39 from the week of August 26 to September 1. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan &mdash; senator                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan — senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Why is this government transacting with fugitives?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Legal and secular principles alone are not sufficient in addressing our country's ills," said Fr. Jerome Secillano of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Melissa Guerrero, chief of the agency’s pharmaceutical division, said the surge in infections driven by the hyper...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government can already buy COVID-19 booster shots but the vaccination of the country's population has to be completed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The military said its investigating team found that a confluence of factors led to the crash of the C-130 aircraft that led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the government is in talks with the four vaccine makers to possibly secure booster shots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with