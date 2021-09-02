Police visibility to intensify as Christmas season starts

In this photo dated August 3, 2020, personnel of the Quezon City Police District's Kamuning Police Station 10 are pictured during their morning flag-raising rites.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has tasked police personnel on the ground to be more visible in public areas such as malls and shopping centers as the "ber months" begin.

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that Filipinos usually find themselves in malls or in other leisure areas once the ber months come around.

“Even though it is not the same as before where the entry of the 'ber months' is felt due to our future pandemic, your PNP will remain alert to keep an eye on our compatriots especially in the area that used to be a shelter where people can take risks. snatchers and other social reprimands such as the market especially the Divisoria and other places," said Eleazar.

With the unusual situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eleazar directed police officers to ensure that the minimum health standards are observed by the public in shopping centers and other public places.

According to Eleazar, there is usually an increase in crime incidents during the holiday season, and heightened police visibility will prevent lawless elements from doing any criminal activities.

"But your police will still focus primarily on the implementation of public health safety protocols because despite the challenges we face, it is still important that every Filipino family is safe and together in their homes towards the celebration of Christmas," the PNP chief said.

Eleazar urged the public to cooperate with authorities in their continued enforcement of the guidelines in the midst of the pandemic.

Metro Manila's virus reproduction rate has gone down, but an increase in new cases is still seen to persist at a slower pace, the OCTA Research Group said Thursday.

The PNP has so far recorded 117,000 quarantine "violators" in Metro Manila since the shift to modified enhanced community quarantine.

To date, health authorities have recorded over two million coronavirus infections in the Philippines.