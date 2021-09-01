




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines, US hold joint coast guard drills in Subic
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 11:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday conducted a joint maritime exercise with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) at the vicinity waters off Subic Bay in Zambales.



The two coast guards held the exercises to promote security and enhance law enforcement interoperability in Philippine maritime jurisdiction, the PCG said in a statement released Wednesday.





The PCG sent units under Task Force Pagsasanay such BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), PCG-manned Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, BRP Lapu-Lapu (MMOV-5001) and airbus helicopter CGH-1451.



The USCG, meanwhile, deployed USCG Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) with Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Scan Eagle.






"The success of the joint maritime exercise between the PCG and USCG will not only strengthen international partnerships for immediate response to calamities and disasters but will also ensure that our personnel could effectively perform their mandated functions in countering terrorism and other acts of lawlessness in our country’s waters,” PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia said.



The coast guards performed exercises on vessel communication, search and rescue, small boat operation, multi-vessel maneuvering, and emergency response operation on distressed situations such as fire onboard and man overboard.



Captain Blake Novak, commanding officer of USCG Cutter Munro, said they look forward to future bilateral operations with their Filipino counterparts.



“As the maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region become increasingly complex, partnering with our Coast Guard counterparts is vital to our shared interest in a free and open maritime environment,” Novak said.



Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, commander of the USCG Pacific Area, noted how a strong bilateral relationship between two coast guards is rooted in an interest in a rules-based international order.



“Partnering with the Philippines to enhance maritime governance, including important missions such as search and rescue and enforcement of fisheries laws and treaties, is essential to the security, stability, and prosperity of all nations,” McAllister said.



Last month, the Philippine Navy joined 20 other countries in the United States-led Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) maritime exercises.



The joint drills sought to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
                                                      UNITED STATES COAST GUARD
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 29, 2021 - 6:23pm                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:23pm                              


                              
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Manila as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said the Pentagon chief will have a formal meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss several issues concerning security and relations.



These include the Visiting Forces Agreement and the West Philippine Sea.




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 28, 2021 - 10:06pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte will meet United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday as part of the latter's official visit to Southeast Asia.



Austin's visit to Manila highlights the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US, the Office of the President says in a statement.



Executive Salvador Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and Presidential Assistant on Foregin Affairs Robert Borje are also expected to attent the courtesy call.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 14, 2021 - 3:12pm                              


                              
Speaking at the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomes Washington’s open support for the July 2016 Arbitral Award and its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty.



"It is binding international law and the most authoritative application of UNCLOS on the maritime entitlements of features in the South China Sea. As such, it contributes to the rules-based order in ASEAN and benefits all the countries that use the vital artery that is the South China Sea. The rest is bluster," Locsin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:47pm                              


                              
As the Philippines and United States commemorate the 75th year of their diplomatic ties, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law says Washington "is and will forever remain dedicated."



Speaking at the US Embassy's celebration of 2021 US Independence Day, Law says he has confidence that the ties between the longtime allies will continue to prosper and thrive.



"Through wars, natural disasters, pandemics, and whatever else may come our way, the US-Philippine relationship is — as Ambassador Romualdez would like to say — Thriving at 75," he says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 13, 2021 - 10:22am                              


                              
Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez sees the "light at the end of the tunnel" amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of the US government.



In his Independence Day message, Romualdez highlights how Washington assisted the Philippine Embassy and Consulates General as American vaccines make their way to the Philippines either directly or through the COVAX facility.



"This cooperation was strengthened due in large part to the active and compassionate Filipino communities who augmented and broadened our Government's endeavors," Romualdez says in a statement.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
