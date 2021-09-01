Philippines, US hold joint coast guard drills in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday conducted a joint maritime exercise with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) at the vicinity waters off Subic Bay in Zambales.

The two coast guards held the exercises to promote security and enhance law enforcement interoperability in Philippine maritime jurisdiction, the PCG said in a statement released Wednesday.

The PCG sent units under Task Force Pagsasanay such BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), PCG-manned Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, BRP Lapu-Lapu (MMOV-5001) and airbus helicopter CGH-1451.

The USCG, meanwhile, deployed USCG Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) with Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Scan Eagle.

"The success of the joint maritime exercise between the PCG and USCG will not only strengthen international partnerships for immediate response to calamities and disasters but will also ensure that our personnel could effectively perform their mandated functions in countering terrorism and other acts of lawlessness in our country’s waters,” PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia said.

The coast guards performed exercises on vessel communication, search and rescue, small boat operation, multi-vessel maneuvering, and emergency response operation on distressed situations such as fire onboard and man overboard.

Captain Blake Novak, commanding officer of USCG Cutter Munro, said they look forward to future bilateral operations with their Filipino counterparts.

“As the maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region become increasingly complex, partnering with our Coast Guard counterparts is vital to our shared interest in a free and open maritime environment,” Novak said.

Vice Admiral Michael McAllister, commander of the USCG Pacific Area, noted how a strong bilateral relationship between two coast guards is rooted in an interest in a rules-based international order.

“Partnering with the Philippines to enhance maritime governance, including important missions such as search and rescue and enforcement of fisheries laws and treaties, is essential to the security, stability, and prosperity of all nations,” McAllister said.

Last month, the Philippine Navy joined 20 other countries in the United States-led Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) maritime exercises.

The joint drills sought to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. — Patricia Lourdes Viray