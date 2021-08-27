Additional funds for risk allowances of 17K more health workers sought

Health workers from the government-run Philippine General Hospital hold placards as they ask the government to release their risk allowances amid rising Covid-19 coronavirus infections, in Manila on August 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday said it has requested funds for the payment of risk allowances of around 17,000 more health workers.

The agency earlier transferred P311 million to its Centers for Health Development for the grant of special risk allowance (SRA) of 20,208 healthcare workers. The funds transferred to CHDs will then be released to local government units and private health facilities.

“We have a new request to the Department of Budget and Management for around 17,670 additional healthcare workers who have submitted requirements,” Vergeire said during a briefing.

She did not mention the amount sought by the DOH.

Officials earlier called on health facilities to submit lists of eligible medical frontliners who have yet to receive SRA.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the DOH and the DBM to release the allowance of health workers, following threats of some medical professionals to resign over unpaid benefits and poor working conditions.

As the Philippines struggles to keep up with COVID-19, pressure continues to pile up on hospitals, which had been battling staff shortages even before the pandemic.

The World Health Organization urged government officials to take measures to ensure that health workers will receive adequate support.

“What is important is actually not just the beds, but to make sure there [are] doctors and nurses, and also there is sufficient equipment and also support to those working very hard,” said Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific. — Gaea Katreena Cabico